NOTE: This article has been updated with additional postponements and cancellations.
Due to expected poor weather conditions in the region, Yankton High School and other area programs adjusted various athletic schedules for Thursday.
— The Yankton at O’Gorman boys’ and girls’ soccer event, scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed to Saturday, Sept. 11. Varsity matches will take place on the main field, and JV matches will take place on the practice field.
Varsity boys and JV girls will begin at 9 a.m., with varsity girls and JV boys at 11 a.m.
— The freshmen football game featuring O’Gorman at Yankton, scheduled for Thursday, has been cancelled. It will not be made up.
— The Viborg-Hurley at Chester Area football game, scheduled for Thursday, was postponed to Friday, Sept. 3. Start time remains 7 p.m.
— The Harrisburg at Vermillion girls’ tennis match, scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed to Monday, Sept. 13. Start time is 4 p.m. at the USD tennis courts.
— The Vermillion at West Central girls’ soccer match, scheduled for Thursday, was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
— The Vermillion at Freeman Academy boys’ soccer match, scheduled for Thursday, was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
— The Niobrara-Verdigre Cross Country Invitational, scheduled for Thursday at Niobrara State Park, was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
— The Wisner-Pilger Invitational cross country meet, scheduled for Thursday in Beemer, Nebraska, was cancelled. It will not be made up.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
