SIOUX FALLS — Center fielder Camille Fowler and shortstop Lauren Eamiguel have been named South Dakota softball players to watch by the Summit League ahead of the start of the 2021 season. The Coyotes compete at a tournament hosted by Southeastern Louisiana Thursday thru Sunday in Hammond, Louisiana.
Fowler is a fifth-year nursing major from Omaha, Nebraska. She was Summit League Freshman of the Year in 2017 and has earned all-conference honors every season since with the exception of 2020 when play was stopped in mid-March and no awards were handed out.
Fowler enters this season with 198 career hits and 120 runs scored, which rank eighth and seventh, respectively, in program history. She has also stolen 38 bases in three-plus seasons, which ranks fourth all-time. Fowler is a career .306 hitter with 19 doubles, seven triples and 48 RBIs.
Eamiguel is a senior nursing and health sciences major from Mesa, Arizona, who earned first-team all-Summit honors as a freshman and sophomore and was well on her way to a third award before the 2020 season was stopped. She hit .356 in 29 games last year, led the team and ranked fourth in the Summit in RBIs with 21 and scored the second-most runs in the Summit with 18.
Eamiguel has played in 142 games in two-plus seasons at USD. Her .344 career average ranks ninth in program history. She also stands with eight home runs, 70 RBIs and 75 runs scored.
South Dakota was picked to finish third out of seven teams in the annual preseason poll conducted by the league’s seven head coaches. North Dakota State, which has won all but one regular season crown since 2012, is the favorite.
