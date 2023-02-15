Macy Guebert
Buy Now

South Dakota’s Macy Guebert spots up for a three-point attempt during the Coyotes’ women’s basketball game against Midland earlier this season. Guebert, a senior in her first season as a starter, is averaging 33.4 minutes played per game.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

VERMILLION — South Dakota Coyotes senior guard Macy Guebert is keeping herself busy with driving up to Sioux Falls each morning for her clinicals as a nursing major, then driving back to Vermillion for basketball practice.

“I’m up around five in the morning on the road and I’m (in Sioux Falls) for about eight hours,” Guebert said. “Some days I’m on my feet a little bit more than other days. After that, I’m right back on the road and right into practice.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.