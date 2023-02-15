VERMILLION — South Dakota Coyotes senior guard Macy Guebert is keeping herself busy with driving up to Sioux Falls each morning for her clinicals as a nursing major, then driving back to Vermillion for basketball practice.
“I’m up around five in the morning on the road and I’m (in Sioux Falls) for about eight hours,” Guebert said. “Some days I’m on my feet a little bit more than other days. After that, I’m right back on the road and right into practice.
“That’s the story of my life right now.”
Guebert’s passion for both nursing and basketball has helped her get used to her busy schedule.
“It makes it a little bit easier when you’re doing things that you love,” she said.
Early in her career, Guebert, who is from Apple Valley, Minnesota, saw the example that former USD teammates Claudia Kunzer and Monica Arens, who were also nursing majors.
“Seeing their study habits and how much work you have to put into it helped me because before you go in, you don’t know how much (you are) going to have to study,” Guebert said. “They were a great example. On the road, they’re always studying on the bus and that’s what you have to do (to be successful).”
On the court, Guebert made her first start of her collegiate career in the 2022-23 season opener against Midland and has started every game this season. With her expanded role, averaging 33.4 minutes per game in 2022-23, Guebert credited the reps she was able to get in practice her first three years against past USD players like Chloe Lamb and Liv Korngable.
“I learned so much in those years by watching and getting to play against those girls,” Guebert said.
By defending those players in practice, Guebert’s defense improved. This season, head coach Kayla Karius has praised the senior’s defense on multiple occasions, as Guebert guards the opponent’s top scorer most of the time during games.
“She’s such a smart player and a smart defender,” Karius said. “She studies what the opponent is trying to do, especially those individual tendencies.
“She has got her chances in games and has made the most of them. It’s amazing how much better you (are) when you put in the time, which she has. Her basketball IQ is what stands out to me and that’s why she’s such a good defender.”
Guebert takes a lot of pride in her improvement on the defensive end.
“When you have one player on the defensive end that sets the tone, it’s contagious,” she said. “If you say, ‘Not my man, not my man’s going to score,’ then everybody else can adopt that mindset.”
Karius said it is important for a team to have the leadership Guebert has provided this season, praising her engagement and adding she has accepted her role this season with “so much grace”.
“Our team without her looks very different,” Karius said. “She doesn’t always fill it up scoring-wise, but there’s so much behind the scenes that people don’t see whether that’s in practice, in huddles or getting people together and getting organized. It’s going to be tough to replace.”
Guebert, who has averaged 6.1 points per game this season, wants to take in her last two home games at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center this week against Omaha (Thursday) and Denver (Saturday).
“Before the South Dakota State game (Feb. 11), we ran through the high-five line for starting lineups. Morgan Hansen ran towards me and I said, ‘Look around at this. This is awesome. I don’t know when (I’m) ever going to get to experience a feeling like this again in (my) life,’” Guebert said.
Guebert hopes she made a difference in the life of her younger teammates the same way former USD players did for her.
“(I hope) they look back and think, ‘Oh, I learned this because Macy taught me this or Macy did this,’” Guebert said.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.