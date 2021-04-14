SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Mount Marty senior Paul Paul has been named the Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s track Athlete of the Week, announced Wednesday.
Paul, a senior from Harrisburg, set a school record and finished third in the 400-meter dash at the South Dakota Challenge, clocking a 47.11. The time ranks first in the GPAC and third in the NAIA.
Paul also anchored the Lancers’ winning 1600 relay in 3:17.13, a time that ranks third in the NAIA and second in the GPAC.
Mount Marty is scheduled to compete in the college portion of the Sioux City Relays on Friday.
