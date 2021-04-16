SIOUX CITY, Iowa — South Dakota redshirt-junior Holly Gerberding and senior Zack Anderson took home MVP honors at the 56th Sioux City Relays held Friday at Elwood Olsen Stadium.
Gerberding won both the 400-meter hurdles and the long jump at the meet. She raced to a personal best time of 1:01.95 in winning the 400 hurdles. She also captured the long jump with a leap of 18-9 ¾ (5.73m), becoming the only athlete to capture two individual events on Friday.
Anderson (Parker) captured the high jump with a new Sioux City Relays meet record of 7-0 ¼ (2.14m). He’s one week removed from making a nation-leading height of 7-5. Anderson jumped a quarter-inch past the 26-year-old meet record previously held by Don Wolf of Buena Vista (1995). Redshirt-freshman Ethan Heitman finished runner-up after making a personal best of 6-10 ¼ (2.09m). Heitman’s mark moves him into third in the Summit League and gives the Coyotes the top-six spots in the high jump standings. The Coyotes have the top-ranked men’s high jump squad in the nation.
Redshirt-junior Jonna Bart broke the Sioux City Relays meet record in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. She crossed the finish line in 10:36.31, five seconds faster than the previous meet record held by Kyle Blakeslee of Augustana (2012). Classmate Morgan Lawler took fifth in the field with a time of 11:34.26.
A pair of Sioux City natives, redshirt-sophomore Merga Gemeda and redshirt-freshman Ardell Inlay, both captured their respective events at their old stomping grounds.
Gemeda clocked 14:52.20 to take gold in the 5,000 meters. He took the lead a few laps into the race and never looked back.
Inlay led a pack of Coyotes to the podium in the 100 meters, clocking 10.77 seconds into a headwind to win. Redshirt-freshman Dylan Kautz finished runner-up in 10.83 seconds and freshman Virgil Steward took third in 11.08 seconds.
All three men are a part of the Coyotes’ Summit-leading 4x100-meter relay. The fourth member, freshman Demar Francis, won the 200 meters on Friday in 21.64 seconds. Kautz took fifth in the 200 meters in 22.64 seconds.
The women’s and men’s pole vault competitions were held in Vermillion on Friday afternoon with the Coyotes once again topping the field.
Senior Helen Falda moved to third in the NCAA after vaulting a personal best of 14-6 (4.42m) to win. Redshirt-freshman Gen Hirata cleared an outdoor best of 14-2 (4.32m) for second best. Redshirt-sophomore Deidra Marrison placed third in 13-6 ¼ (4.12m) and freshman Jaidyn Garrett vaulted a personal best of 13-0 ¼ (3.97m) to round out the podium in fifth.
Senior Ethan Bray vaulted past 18-feet again, recording a winning height of 18-2 ½ (5.55m). Freshman Eerik Haamer tied his outdoor best of 18-0 ½ (5.50m) for second place. Freshman Tre Young took third in 16-8 ¾ (5.10m).
Senior Kamberlyn Lamer captured the 100-meter hurdles in 14.48 seconds. She also placed second in the long jump with a mark of 18-8 ¾ (5.71m). Redshirt-freshman Kylie Larson took third in the 100 hurdles with a time of 14.76 seconds.
Redshirt-freshman Carly Haring jumped 5-9 ¼ (1.76m) to take first in the high jump competition.
The redshirt-freshmen duo of Ella Byers and Helen Gould worked together to finish 1-2 in the women’s 5,000 meters. Byers crossed the finish line in 17:56.20, a minute faster than her season best for the distance. Gould finished runner-up in 18:02.16. Redshirt-freshman Lily Provenzano took fifth in 19:09.11.
Redshirt-junior Alli Wroblewski held of the competition in the 800 meters, winning in 2:16.21.
Redshirt-freshman Hugo Morvan won the 110-meter hurdles in 14.45 seconds.
Redshirt-junior Zach Renken clocked 54.90 seconds to win the 400-meter hurdles.
Coyote youngsters also blew past the competition in the women’s sprints. Freshman Erin Kinney won the 100 meters in 12.23 seconds and freshman Sara Reifenrath (Hartington, Nebraska) was victorious in the 200 meters in 24.52 seconds. Freshman Jacy Pulse took third in the 200 meters in 25.79.
The quartet of Kinney, redshirt-freshman Hannah Young, Pulse and Reifenrath captured the 4x100-meter relay in 47.51 seconds.
Redshirt-sophomore Jessie Sullivan was the top collegian and second overall in the discus. He sent the discus 178-4 (54.37m). Senior Jackson Coker, who rejoined the Coyote track and field squad with the end of the spring football season, took fourth in 161-10 (49.34m).
Redshirt-freshman Will Stupalsky finished runner-up in the triple jump with a distance of 46-0 ¾ (14.04m).
The duo of redshirt-sophomore Josephine Starner and redshirt-junior Callie Henrich finished second and third, respectively, in the shot put. Starner launched the shot 47-9 ¾ (14.57m), while Henrich sent it 47-2 ½ (14.39m).
Redshirt-freshman Haley Arens (Crofton, Nebraska) clocked a personal best of 4:33.93 for 1,500 meters to place third in a competitive field.
Redshirt-freshmen Haley Miller and Charlie Babcock made their 10,000 meter debuts. Miller took third in the women’s field in 37:32.91. Babcock was fourth on the men’s side in 31:03.25.
Redshirt-freshman Lydia Knapp sent the discus 151-0 (46.02m) for fourth place. Henrich took fifth in the discus with a throw of 148-8 (45.33m).
The Mount Marty men had three runner-up finishes and seven top-eight finishes.
Reginald McGaugh earned two top-six finishes for the Lancer men, placing second in the long jump (21-8 1/4) and sixth in the triple jump (39-8 1/2). Jesse Van Hemert placed second in the 400-meter hurdles (55.24) and qualified seventh for the finals of the 110-meter hurdles (16.05). Paul Paul was second in the 200-meter dash (21.86), with Dewayne Robinson (22.28) third. Seth Wiebelhaus (Fordyce, Nebraska) finished eighth in the pole vault, clearing 13-3 1/2.
The Lancer men placed fourth in the 1600 relay, as Van Hemert, Taven McKee (Gayville), Paul and Mason Schlunsen fininished in 3:19.34.
Also on the men’s side, Wayne State’s Cade Kalkowski (Niobrara, Nebraska) placed second in the hammer throw with a toss of 215-0 1/2.
The Mount Marty women earned five top-eight finishes, including two for Tianna Bumbace-Kuehl. Kuehl finished fourth in the 400-meter hurdles (1:07.95) and eighth in the 400-meter dash (1:00.70).
Also for the Lancer women, Kiana Payer placed sixth in the triple jump (33-3 3/4) and Stephanie Faulhaber finished seventh in the 100-meter hurdles (15.89). Faulhaber teamed with Ashinee George, Aniya Teppo and Elianna Clark (Gayville) to place fourth in the 400 relay (50.19).
Also in the women’s competition, Michaela Dendinger (Hartington, Nebraska), a Wayne State alum competing unattached, placed second in the hammer throw (214-2 1/2). Dakota State’s Traia Hubbard (Yankton) was second in the discus (156-3). Wayne State’s Allie Rosener (Hartington) finished seventh in the steeplechase (11:51.28). Dakota State’s Jacia Christensen (Viborg) was eighth in the 10,000, finishing in 39:22.08.
Both Mount Marty and USD will be in Vermillion on Tuesday for the USD Twilight. Start time is set for 4 p.m. at the Lillibridge Track Complex.
