HURLEY — The Viborg-Hurley Cougars gained a 24-point lead over the Irene-Wakonda Eagles on Thursday for the chance to compete in the SoDak 16 Qualifier Game.
The Eagles’ Connor Libby led Irene-Wakonda (6-16) with 15 points. Jake Hahn-Hernandez led with six rebounds and four blocks.
Gradee Sherman led with 19 points and 15 rebounds for Viborg-Hurley (15-5). Both Carter Gust and Eli Boomgarden tied for second leading scorer with 12 points each.
Viborg-Hurley will travel to Freeman to play on Friday.
IRENE-WAKONDA (6-16) 5 10 7 9 — 31
VIBORG-HURLEY (15-5) 10 29 11 14 — 64
Region 4A
Dakota Valley 81, Beresford 52
SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley ended the first half with a 10-point lead over the Beresford Watchdogs for an 81-52 victory on Tuesday for the chance to play in the SoDak 16 Qualifier Round.
Paul Bruns for the Dakota Valley Panthers (19-2) lead the team with 26 total points and 11 rebounds. Isaac Bruns came in second with 15 points.
Beresford’s (5-16) Ashton Tjaden led the Watchdogs with 13 points. Tate VanOtterloo came in second for elading scorer with 12 points and Isaiah Richards not far behind with 10 points.
Dakota Valley will host Tea Area on Friday.
BERESFORD (5-16) 12 14 16 10 — 52
DAKOTA VALLEY (19-2) 16 20 17 28 — 81
Tea Area 75, Elk Point-Jefferson 53
TEA — The Tea Are Titans created a 14-point lead over Elk Point-Jefferson leading to a 75-53 victory on Tuesday in Tea.
Andrew Nearman led Elk Point-Jefferson (6-15) with 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Riley Schmitz scored 11 points.
Garrett Kolbeck led the Titans (14-7) with 23 points. Reis Kirschenmen led with eight total rebounds.
Tea Area will travel to Dakota Valley on Friday.
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON (6-15) 10 7 22 14 — 53
TEA AREA (14-7) 20 21 20 14 — 75
Lennox 64, Canton 40
LENNOX — Porter Ihnen finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds to lead Lennox to a 64-40 rout of Canton in the opening round of the Region 4A Boys’ Basketball Tournament, Tuesday in Lennox.
Peyton Eich scored 12 points and Steven Christion added 11 points for Lennox (8-13), which will face top-seeded Vermillion (20-0) on Friday in a SoDak 16 qualifier contest.
Jacob Vandeweerd led Canton (7-14) with 14 points.
Region 6B
Platte-Geddes 64, Andes Central-Dakota Chr. 37
PLATTE — The Platte-Geddes Black Panthers defeated the Andes Central/Dakota Christian Thunder 64-37 on Thursday for the chance to play the SoDak 16 Qualifier Game.
Both Caden Foxley and Kelby VanDerWerff tied for leading rebounds for Platte Geddes (15-5) with 10 rebounds each. Nate Whalen was close behind with eight rebound. Whalen also made three assists.
Xavier Hare for the Andes Central-Dakota Christian Thunder (6-16) led with 20 points and seven rebounds. Kizer Hart close behind with five rebounds. Both Hare and Hart made three assists each.
Platte-Geddes will travel to the Mitchell Corn Palace on Friday to play Gregory.
ANDES CENTRAL-DAKOTA CHRISTIAN (6-16) — 37
PLATTE/GEDDES (15-5) — 64
Gregory 76, Tripp-Delmont-Armour 57
GREGORY — The Gregory Gorillas built a seven-point lead over Tripp-Delmont-Armour on Tuesday which led to a 76-57 victory.
Daniel Mitchell led the Gorillas (11-10) with 27 point and 10 rebounds. Cruz Klundt scored 20 points with 11 assists.
Carson Koehn was leading scorer for Tripp-Delmont-Armour (10-11) with 19 points. Logan Van Pelt scored 16 points.
Gregory will play Platte-Geddes on Friday in Mitchell.
TRIPP-DELMONT-ARMOUR (10-11) 12 23 15 17 — 57
GREGORY (11-10) 18 14 19 25 — 76
Region 5A
Parkston 67, MVP 64
PARKSTON — Max Scott finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead Parkston past Mount Vernon-Plankinton 67-64 in overtime in the opening round of the Region 5A Boys’ Basketball Tournament, Tuesday in Parkston.
Cole Prunty scored 18 points for Parkston (9-12), which will travel to top-seeded Madison (12-8) on Friday. Kaleb Weber had 11 points and nine rebounds, and Brayden Jervik added seven assists in the victory.
Reed Russ posted 21 points and four assists for MVP (7-14). Rylee Deinert scored 12 points, Jordan Stotlz had 10 points and Nathan Hohn added 13 rebounds for the Titans.
MVP (7-14) 12 13 13 21 5 — 64
PARKSTON (9-12) 17 12 14 16 8 — 67
Region 4B
Hanson 73, O-R-R 50
ALEXANDRIA — The Hanson Beavers led at half with a 15-point lead over Oldham-Ramona/Rutland which led to a 73-50 victory on Tuesday at Hanson.
Hanson’s Noah Price led the Beavers (16-5) with 24 points with six steals. Ethan Cheeseman scored 17 points while Luke Haiar had 12 points and five assists. Riley Ferry also scored 12 points and led in rebounds with 10 total.
Kadyn Gehrels for Oldham-Ramona/Rutland (11-11) led with 20 points. Will Matson scored 12 points and Orion Albertson not far behind with 10.
Hanson will host Dell Rapids St. Mary on Friday.
OLDHAM-RAMONA/RUTLAND (11-11) 6 13 23 16 — 50
HANSON (16-5) 17 17 13 18 — 73
Dell Rapids St.Mary 57, Chester Area 42
DELL RAPIDS — The Dell Rapids St. Mary Cardinals led by 13 points at half which led to a 57-42 win over Chester Area on Tuesday.
Ashaun Roach-Valandra led for the Cardinals (16-4) with 22 points and 16 rebounds. Connor Libis scored 20 points and Sam Palmer with 10.
The Chester Area’s (8-12) Ashton Olivier led with 15 points. Brock Wages close behind Olivier with 13 points.
CHESTER AREA (8-12) — 42
DELL RAPIDS ST. MARY (16-4) — 57
Region 3A
West Central 64, Baltic 35
HARTFORD — The West Central Trojans won their ticket to the SoDak 16 Qualifier Game with a 64-35 victory over the Baltic Bulldogs on Tuesday at West Central.
Wilson Droge led with 19 points and also had four rebounds for the Trojans (14-7). Hunter Hagerty led with eight total rebounds.
For the Bulldogs (7-14), Brady Hookie led with nine points. Noah Swartwout came in close behind with six points.
West Central will travel to play at Dell Rapid on Friday.
BALTIC (7-14) 6 14 9 6 —35
WEST CENTRAL (14-7) 14 11 28 11 — 64
