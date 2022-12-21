The expected poor weather conditions have sent several area teams to Christmas break earlier than planned.
— The Tri County Northeast at Lyons-Decatur Northeast boys’ basketball game, scheduled for today (Thursday), was postponed to Jan. 14.
Windy with snow showers this evening. Partly cloudy later. Low -16F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Updated: December 21, 2022 @ 7:03 pm
— The Gayville-Volin at Canistota basketball doubleheader, scheduled for today, was postponed. No makeup date has been set.
— The Ponca at Battle Creek basketball doubleheader, scheduled for today, was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
Also announced Wednesday:
— The Winner at Bon Homme doubleheader, originally scheduled for Dec. 20, will now be played on Monday, Jan. 9 in Tyndall. The Bon Homme at Scotland boys’ game that had been rescheduled for that date will now be played on Feb. 9 in Scotland.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
