MITCHELL — One month and one day.
That’s how long it’s been since the Mount Marty University men’s basketball team won a game.
And the Lancers are well aware of it.
“It’s wearing on everybody,” head coach Todd Lorensen said after Sunday’s 69-58 loss to Dakota Wesleyan at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.
Back on Dec. 16, the Lancers defeated Doane to move to 4-4 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC).
Since then, however, they have lost six consecutive league games to fall down the league ladder.
“It’s wearing on the guys and on us as coaches,” Lorensen said.
“It’s human nature to feel this way when you don’t win, but it’s up to us to buck human nature and get this righted.”
That didn’t happen on Sunday, though, against the Tigers (14-3, 10-2).
Dakota Wesleyan used a 15-0 run in the first half to eventually build a 39-25 halftime lead. The closest Mount Marty got in the second half was 11 points and the margin reached 63-43 with 7:32 remaining.
In other words, the Lancers were unable to mount a rally.
“We’ve had great practices and have been so close, but with this one, the score is deceiving,” Lorensen said.
“They won by 11, but it wasn’t an 11-point game. They dominated since late in the first half.”
Thus, the losing streak continued.
“Our guys are ready to get a win,” said MMU senior Elijah Pappas, who notched 10 points and three rebounds.
“We all work really hard, it just hasn’t happened.”
Dakota Wesleyan got 20 points from Nick Harden, 15 points from Mason Larson, and 14 points, 10 rebounds and five assists from Koln Oppold.
The Lancers, meanwhile, also got 15 points from senior Jailen Billings, as well as 13 points and nine rebounds from senior Tyrell Harper in his second game of the season. Yankton native Cooper Cornemann added eight points and four rebounds off the bench.
It’s only been three games for Cornemann and two for Harper since they become eligible this season, so the Lancers are still trying to work them into the system.
“We have quality pieces, but it’s tough when you add in two new guys midway through the season,” Lorensen said.
“I thought it’d go smoother, but we’ve had to mesh them in to different lineups and see what works.”
Mount Marty certainly has the pieces in place to get things turned around, according to Pappas.
“We’ve got a lot of talent on our team, but I think if we get that one win, it’ll get us rolling,” he said.
The Lancers will hope to pick up that elusive win on Wednesday night when they host last-place Hastings, at 7 p.m. at Cimpl Arena.
“It’s not a ‘do or die,’ but it’s huge,” Lorensen said. “We need to win a game. That way, we could all take a breath, relax and get rolling.”
MOUNT MARTY (7-12, 4-10 GPAC)
Jailen Billings 3-13 8-9 15; Elijah Pappas 4-11 1-2 10; Kade Stearns 0-1 0-0 0; Jonah Larson 0-1 0-0 0; Keegan Savary 1-1 0-0 3; Will Turner 0-0 0-0 0; Marcus Edwards 2-3 0-0 5; Allen Wilson 0-1 0-0 0; Cooper Cornemann 2-4 3-4 8; Gio Diaz 0-0 0-0 0; Saba Gvedashvili 0-2 0-0 0; Luke Ronsiek 1-3 0-0 2; Tyrell Harper 6-11 0-2 13; Lincoln Jordre 0-0 2-4 2; Chase Altenburg 0-0 0-0 0; Mitchell Lonemann 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 19-51 14-21 58.
DAKOTA WESLEYAN (14-3, 10-2 GPAC)
Koln Oppold 5-11 4-4 14; Nick Harden 9-15 2-3 20; Jeffrey Schuch 2-3 0-0 4; Mason Larson 6-9 0-0 15; Sawyer Schultz 3-8 0-0 8; Teegan Evers 0-1 1-2 1; Bradley Dean 0-1 0-0 0; Keelen Erpenbach 0-0 0-1 0; Jared Jaros 0-0 0-0 0; Ace Zorr 3-8 1-6 7; Drew Cole 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS 28-57 8-16 69.
Half — DWU 39-25. Three-Pointers — MMU 6-21 (Savary 1-1, Pappas 1-2, Edwards 1-2, Cornemann 1-2, Harper 1-2, Billings 1-5, Stearns 0-1, Larson 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Gvedashvili 0-2, Ronsiek 0-2), DWU 5-18 (Larson 3-6, Schultz 2-6, Schuch 0-1, Dean 0-1, Oppold 0-2, Harden 0-2). Total Rebounds — DWU 31 (Oppold 10), MMU 27 (Harper 9). Assists — DWU 12 (Oppold 5), MMU 7 (three with 2). Turnovers — MMU 15, DWU 14. Personal Fouls — MMU 17, DWU 15. Technical Foul — Larson, DWU. Attendance — 382.
