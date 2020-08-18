HARRISBURG — The Yankton Gazelles softball team opened the 2020 season on Tuesday, dropping both ends of a doubleheader against Harrisburg.
Harrisburg scored a three-inning no-hitter in the opener, a 12-0 decision.
Lexi Madson took the loss, striking out one.
Yankton got the bats going in the second game, but Harrisburg still claimed an 8-6 decision.
Jenna Cox went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI to lead Yankton. Madson also had two hits. Elle Feser tripled, Addison Binde doubled, and Lainie Keller and Tori Vellek each had a hit in the effort.
Grace Behrns took the loss, striking out four.
Yankton begins the home portion of its season on Monday, taking on Mitchell. Start time for the twinbill is 6 p.m. at Sertoma Park.
