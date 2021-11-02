GREENSBORO, N.C. – The South Dakota Coyotes women’s golf program capped off the fall season with a second place finish at the Grandover Fall Classic hosted by UNC Greensboro at the Grandover Women's East Golf Course. The Coyotes finished with a total score of 914 which beat out the third place finisher by seven strokes.
The Yotes had two golfers place in the top 10 in senior Laerke Jensen who placed fifth and sophomore Danica Badura who placed ninth.
Jensen recorded her third straight top 10 finish and second straight top five finish of the fall season. The Hobro, Denmark native carded scores of 75, 76 and 70 for a total score of 221 to finish off the fall season. He third round score of 70 is a team-low on the season a career low.
Badura placed ninth for the Coyotes recording a three round score of 228 that included a first round score of 74 followed by back-to-back 77s. Finishing third for the Yotes on Tuesday was senior Molly Fossen who tied for 24th place after recording a career-low 54-hole score of 236 on Tuesday. Fossen also tied her career-low for a single round in the second round with a 77.
Sophomore Akari Hayashi tied for 29th place after a three-round score of 238. She carded scores of 73, 78, 87. Hayashi’s first round score of 73 tied for her lowest round on the season. Rounding out the scoring for Yotes was senior Megan Munneke who tied for 42nd place with scores of 79, 87 and 78 for a total score of 244.
South Dakota recorded its highest finish of the fall season with the runner-up and recorded its lowest round of the season in the first round shooting an even 300. The Coyotes also recorded its lowest three-round total score of 914 of the fall season Tuesday.
South Dakota will take the next few months of a competing in tournaments and will tee off its spring season Feb. 7-8 in Kyle, Texas when they compete at the Texas State Invitational.
