Yankton earned victories over Harrisburg, Rapid City Christian and Lennox in boys’ tennis action on Thursday at the YHS/SAC Tennis Court.
In the opener, Yankton overcame being swept in doubles play to claim a 5-4 victory over Harrisburg.
Gage Becker, Zac Briggs, Ryan Schulte, Harrison Krajewski and Miles Krajewski each won in singles play for Yankton.
Yankton swept through singles play to claim an 8-1 victory over Rapid City Christian.
Keaton List and Schulte, and Briggs and Harrison Krajewski each won in doubles play for the Bucks in the match.
Yankton claimed five of six singles matches to claim a 7-2 victory over Lennox in the last match of the day.
Becker, Briggs, Schulte, Harrison Krajewski and Miles Krajewski each won in singles. List and Schulte, and Briggs and Harrison Krajewski each won in doubles play for the Bucks in the match.
Yankton is back in action at home today (Friday), hosting Rapid City Stevens. Start time is 10 a.m.
YANKTON 5, HARRISBURG 4
SINGLES: Gage Becker Y def. Desmond Looft 10-2; Marcus Halling H def. Keaton List 10-6; Zac Briggs Y def. Alex Rallis 10-6; Ryan Schulte Y def. Nick Tschudy 10-8; Harrison Krajewski Y def. Maverick Ragon 10-7; Miles Krajewski Y def. Jaxon Hunter 10-8
DOUBLES: Looft-Halling H def. Becker-Quentin Moser 10-6; Tschudy-Nick Anderson H def. List-Schulte 10-3; Hunter-Rallis H def. Briggs-H. Krajewski 10-8
JV SINGLES: Moser Y def. Nick Anderson 8-4; Parker Cole H def. Christopher Rockne 8-2
JV DOUBLES: Cole-Ragon H def. M. Krajewski-Rockne 8-5
YANKTON 8, R.C. CHRISTIAN 1
SINGLES: Gage Becker Y def. Noah Greni 10-1; Keaton List Y def. Joe Schneller 10-8; Zac Briggs Y def. Andrew Dobbs 10-4; Ryan Schulte Y def. Noah Geyer 10-1; Harrison Krajewski Y def. Jack Hancock 10-8; Miles Krajewski Y def. Henry Beckloff 10-2
DOUBLES: Greni-Schneller Y def. Becker-Quentin Moser 10-8; List-Schulte Y def. Dobbs-Geyer 10-2; Briggs-H. Krajewski Y def. Hancock-Beckloff 10-3
JV SINGLES: Moser Y def. David Suomala 8-6; Christopher Rockne Y def. Matthew Suomala 8-2
JV DOUBLES: M. Krajewski-Rockne Y def. D. Suomala-M. Suomala 8-2
YANKTON 7, LENNOX 2
SINGLES: Gage Becker Y def. Tyler Plank 10-2; Jaxon Plank L def. Keaton List 10-3; Zac Briggs Y def. Andrew Daugherty 10-6; Ryan Schulte Y de.f Layne Lunstra 10-0; Harrison Krajewski Y def. Cody Plank 10-2; Miles Krajewski Y def. Gunnar Geiken 10-4
DOUBLES: T. Plank-J. Plank L def. Becker-Quentin Moser 10-5; List-Schulte Y def. Daugherty-Lundstra 10-3; Briggs-H. Krajewski Y def. C. Plank-Geiken 10-2
JV: Christopher Rockne Y def. Dason Wilson 8-1; M. Krajewski-Rockne Y def. Brentan West-Wilson 8-3
