MITCHELL — Pairings for the Dakota Wesleyan Culver’s Classic basketball event, Feb. 10-11 in Mitchell, have been announced.
The girls’ event is set for Feb. 10, highlighted by Viborg-Hurley against Hamlin in the final game of the day, a 9 p.m. start.
Play begins at 9 a.m. with Bridgewater-Emery against Pine Ridge, followed by Little Wound against White River at 10:30 a.m. McCook Central-Montrose plays Lyman at noon, followed by Wall against Dell Rapids St. Mary at 1:30 p.m. Corsica-Stickney draws Mount Vernon-Plankinton at 3 p.m., followed by Flandreau against Belle Fourche at 4:30 p.m. Howard and Jones County play at 6 p.m., followed by Sioux Falls Christian against St. Thomas More at 7:30 p.m.
Several area teams will compete in the boys’ classic on Feb. 11, beginning with Centerville against McCook Central-Montrose at 9 a.m. Viborg-Hurley plays Philip at 10:30 a.m., followed by Parkston against Canistota at noon. Platte-Geddes is the final area team on the schedule, facing Hanson at 4:30 p.m.
In other games on Feb. 11, Waubay-Summit plays Howard at 1:30 p.m., followed by St. Thomas More against Mount Vernon-Plankinton at 3 p.m. Bridgewater-Emery faces Gregory at 6 p.m., followed by Lower Brule against White River at 7:30 p.m. Hamlin and Aberdeen Christian face off in the final game of the day, a 9 p.m. start.
