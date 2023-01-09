BROOKINGS — The national champion South Dakota State football team will be honored Tuesday during a public event at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex.
The National Championship Celebration begins at 5 p.m. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. and no admission will be charged. The half-hour program will feature remarks from team and university personnel, as well as performances by cheer squads.
