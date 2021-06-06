Lorensen Leaving MMU

Mount Marty University head men’s basketball coach Todd Lorensen, who also had been serving as interim athletic director, has resigned to pursue other professional opportunities, according to a statement from MMU President Marc Long on Sunday.
Lorensen was 31-29 in two seasons at the helm of the Lancers, leading Mount Marty to a berth in the Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament in each season. The Lancers advanced to the GPAC Tournament championship in 2020-21, losing to Northwestern in the final on March 2.
Lorensen had also served as interim AD since the departure of Chris Kassin. Kassin left MMU to become the vice president of external relations for the University of South Dakota Foundation, a move announced in mid-April.
In the statement, Long said he would be working with Executive V-P Bill Miller and others to choose interim leadership for both the athletic department and the men’s basketball program. Searches to fill both positions will begin shortly, he said.
