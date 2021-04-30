BATON ROUGE, La. – South Dakota sophomore Elizabeth Juhnke has been named to a volleyballmag.com All-American third team.
Juhnke, a six-foot outside hitter, is the lone Summit League athlete picked to one of the four teams selected. Kansas City’s Melanie Brecka and Denver’s Lydia Bartalo were honorable mention selections.
The Lakeville, Minnesota, native, led the Coyotes and the Summit League in total kills (346), kills per set (4.17), total points (392), points per set (4.72) and total attacks (960).
Junhke provided 14 double-doubles on the season as South Dakota posted a 15-7 overall record and finished 12-3 in the Summit League, falling to Missouri in the NCAA Tournament first tounr.
She had six matches this season with over 20 kills, including equaling her career high of 27 against Missouri State. Second on the team in digs with 269 she posted a career high with 23 against Kansas City
