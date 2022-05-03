When senior catcher Karlee Arnold looked back three months ago, did she see the Mount Marty University softball team being where they are, 27-13 and the third seed in the Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament?
“Not exactly,” she said.
The Lancers, though, enter today’s (Wednesday) opening day of the tournament having set school records for victories (27) and GPAC wins (15), as well as other statistical marks.
“This group, from the beginning, showed what they were capable of,” MMU head coach Kayla Bryant said. “We knew that if this group put it together, we’d be where we’re at right now.”
A veteran roster has been a key for the Lancers.
“Our seniors have really put it on the line,” Bryant said. “They wanted to make their own history. They’ve been a great group in leading this team.”
Arnold also credited the team’s chemistry for their success.
“We just gelled as a family, both on the field and off,” she said. “We were able to come together. We wanted to sweep every series we could.”
And, like any “family,” the Lancers don’t always look like they’re on the same page.
“We don’t do everything in sync, and I think that actually pays off for us,” Arnold said. “We have a ton of fun.”
The Lancers boast 12 different players with 40 or more at-bats. MMU also has five other non-pitchers who have played in 10 games or more.
“One of the things we wanted to do is get a lot of kids good looks,” Bryant said.
Junior third baseman Bailey Kortan (.388, 2 HR, 14 2B, 5 3B, 30 RBI, 39 runs, 10 SB) and senior center fielder Abigail Thomas (.344, 26 runs, 16 SB) have set the table in front of junior infielder Abigail Page (.304, 2 HR, 24 RBI), Arnold (.319, 6 HR, 15 2B, 3 3B, 34 RBI, 28 runs) and junior first baseman Kelly Amezcua (.326, 5 HR, 23 RBI).
Freshman Janeah Castro (.290, 4 HR, 19 RBI) started the season at second base, but has shifted to shortstop with junior Elisabeth McGill (.267, 1 HR) starting the final three games of the regular season at second. Freshman Raegan Harper (.279, 2 2B), senior Madison Van Wyhe (.267, 2 HR, 12 RBI), junior Adrianna Somerville (.234, 2 2B) and freshman Taylor Woolley (.170, 1 HR, 8 RBI) have all been regular contributors in the lineup.
The Lancers have 11 different players with at least one home run.
“We got stronger in the weight room,” Bryant said. “Daniel Flahie took over strength and conditioning for us, and we’re hitting the ball so much harder.”
For much of the season, the Lancers relied on a trio of pitchers: Senior Maureena “Mo” Vornhagen (9-2, 3.10 ERA, 89 K in 88 IP), junior Kaylee Rogers (10-6, 2 saves, 4.17 ERA, 58 K in 84 IP) and sophomore McKenzie Gray (4-4, 1 save, 3.69 ERA, 52 K in 62 2/3 IP). Gray is out for the season, but sophomore Madison Biller (3-0, 3.15 ERA, 19 K in 20 IP) has stepped in.
“Maddie Biller is another good one,” Bryant said. “So we still have a good bullpen.”
The Lancers open against sixth-seeded College of Saint Mary (14-26) in the opening round, a 2 p.m. start today. The Lancers swept the Flames on April 9 in Omaha, Nebraska.
On the other side of the double-elimination pod host Northwestern (36-9-1), which finished a half-game ahead of the Lancers for second, plays Concordia (22-22) in today’s opening game. The Lancers split with Northwestern on March 24 and swept Concordia on April 23.
“This pod is a good pod. There are a lot of good teams there,” Bryant said. “It should be a good couple of games.”
The other pod, hosted by top-seeded Midland (32-7), includes Morningside (29-13), Jamestown (23-22-1) and Dordt (20-19-1).
The winner of each four-team double-elimination pod advances to Saturday’s championship series, hosted by the higher seed. The winner of the best-of-three series earns an automatic berth into the NAIA Opening Round. If Midland wins the tournament, the tournament runner-up gets the second automatic berth from the league.
For the Lancers to earn a trip to the Saturday series, they need to do the things that got them to 27 wins.
“We’ve got to come together, play pitch by pitch,” Vornhagen said. “Top to bottom, we have what it takes to get it done.”
Tournament Schedule
NORTHWESTERN BRACKET
Wednesday’s Games
GAME 1: No. 2 Northwestern (36-9-1) vs. No. 7 Concordia (22-22), noon
GAME 2: No. 3 Mount Marty (27-13) vs. No. 6 College of Saint Mary (14-26), 2 p.m.
GAME 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.
GAME 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 6 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
GAME 5: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, noon
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 2 p.m.
IF NECESSARY: 4 p.m.
MIDLAND BRACKET
Wednesday’s Games
GAME 1: No. 1 Midland (32-7) vs. No. 8 Dordt (20-19-1), noon
GAME 2: No. 4 Morningside (29-13) vs. No. 5 Jamestown (23-22-1), 2 p.m.
GAME 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.
GAME 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 6 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
GAME 5: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, noon
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 2 p.m.
IF NECESSARY: 4 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
Saturday at Higher Seed
Best of 3, Times TBD
