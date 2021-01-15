This is how Stephanie Faulhaber practiced her craft a year ago at this time.
She would run back and forth down a long, narrow hallway — with maybe a foot of space on each side next to a wall — in the basement of a building on campus.
It’s what she and her Mount Marty teammates had at their disposal. Yes, once the weather cooperated, they could travel down Summit Street and utilize the Williams Field track, but during the winter months, the hallway was what they had.
They didn’t have their own track.
Until now.
Now they have their own facility: The Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse, which opened last fall. And Friday afternoon, Faulhaber and the Lancers were finally able to compete in a meet in their new home.
“It’s a little different than that hallway,” she said, with a smile, as she watched the meet from the pole vault pad.
The $15 million, 100,000-square foot fieldhouse includes an 8-lane, 200-meter track, which has provided Mount Marty athletes an easily-accessible practice home and has allowed the university to host indoor meets for the first time.
“It’s definitely beneficial,” Faulhaber said. “I feel more prepared for meets now.
“We get a true sense for 60 meters and you can’t in a hallway.”
Faulhaber, a school record and previous NAIA national qualifier, responded to her first home indoor meet with a pair of victories, as she won the 60-meter hurdles (9.52) and long jump (17-5.5).
In some ways, Friday’s small meet — with only two other schools in attendance: Dakota State and Valley City State (North Dakota) — felt like a practice meet for the Lancers, according to Faulhaber.
“It’s a comfortable feeling to have only three teams, so we can see how things go and get a feel for everything,” she said.
And yet, it was a way for them to finally take their practice work in the fieldhouse into a true meet, according to MMU high jumper Heather Maier (a Gayville-Volin High School graduate).
“It’s really awesome that we have a brand new track,” Maier said, “especially for practices.”
Much like the sprinters were relegated to practices in the hallway of Cimpl Arena, the high jumpers practiced on a small turf area in that building.
“This is a huge upgrade for us,” Maier said, with a smile.
In the past, Mount Marty would also send athletes over to Vermillion to practice inside the DakotaDome, but now there aren’t those hassles.
“Last year we would have to drive over to USD, but now we can just walk across campus,” said MMU men’s distance standout Brian Santiago, a Hartington-Newcastle (Nebraska) graduate.
In its fieldhouse’s debut, Mount Marty combined to win nine events on Friday.
Outside of Faulhaber’s two victories, the women’s team got first-place finishes from Tayler Carlson in the 800-meter run (2:38.14), Calli Davis in the 400-meter dash (1:02.47) and Hallie Hallock in the shot put (38-1.25). Mount Marty’s 1600-relay quartet also took first place (4:17.09).
On the men’s side, the Lancers got wins from Paul Paul in the 400-meter dash (49.5) and Mason Schleis in the pole vault (12-11.5).
“It feels great,” said Santiago, who was the champion in the men’s mile (4:36.32).
“It’s just so different. It feels like the start of something new here.”
Mount Marty received some good news last month when the NAIA announced that its 2021 National Indoor Track & Field Championship will be held at the Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse, on March 3-6. The event was originally scheduled to be held in Brookings, but was moved due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“I can still remember coach (Randy Fischer) telling me that day at practice,” Faulhaber said. “I think I ran all the way across this place, I was so happy.
“That is such a big deal for us to have that here.”
Following Friday’s opening meet, Mount Marty will host three more meets ahead of the NAIA indoor national meet — a women’s invite (Jan. 29), a men’s invite (Feb. 6) and a women’s last chance meet (Feb. 13).
The fieldhouse will actually also play host to the North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) meet on Feb. 21, and Friday’s meet provided athletes from Dakota State and Valley City State an early look at where their league meet will be held.
That conference meet was also originally set to be contested in Brookings, but was moved to Yankton. Dakota State senior distance standout Jacia Christiansen said Friday that she is happy to have the chance to run in Yankton.
“Usually we would practice at SDSU, but that’s not an option for us, so it’s nice to have something like this close to home,” said Christiansen, who won the women’s mile (5:41.19).
What was her initial reaction to Mount Marty’s fieldhouse?
“We walked in and were like, ‘Wow,’” Christiansen said. “This track feels really nice.”
Waldorf, another NSAA member, had been set to send athletes to Friday’s meet, but did not make the trip. Still, Dakota State athletes were still able to see fellow NSAA athletes from Valley City State.
“The nice part is that we will have already competed here and know what it’s like in here,” Christiansen said.
For the Mount Marty athletes, they will spend the next month and a half trying to qualify for nationals and have the chance to do so on their home track.
“We’re grateful and blessed to be able to have that here,” said Faulhaber, who is already qualified for nationals in the 60-meter hurdles.
“People can come from all over the country and see what we have.”
