The top four teams in each class remained unchanged as the South Dakota Media volleyball poll was announced on Monday.
— O’Gorman (20-3) was the top pick in Class AA.
— Sioux Falls Christian (27-4) was the top pick in Class A after beating second-ranked Dakota Valley (21-7) for the Dakota XII Conference title. Wagner (23-2) remained in third.
The one top-five change came in Class A, as Miller (26-2) replaced Platte-Geddes (18-5) in the fifth spot.
— Warner (28-2) remained in the top spot in Class B.
VOLLEYBALL
S.D. MEDIA POLL
Here is the South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll for the Week of Oct. 17, 2022. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
CLASS AA
1. O'Gorman (13) 20-3 65 1
2. S.F. Washington 20-3 52 2
3. Harrisburg 14-3 39 3
4. S.F. Jefferson 18-5 24 4
5. S.F. Lincoln 17-8 13 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Pierre (12-4) 2
CLASS A
1. S.F. Christian (13) 27-4 65 1
2. Dakota Valley 21-7 52 2
3. Wagner 23-2 35 3
4. Canton 20-5 19 4
5. Miller 26-2 13 RV
RECEIVING VOTES: Elkton-Lake Benton (24-3) 5; Platte-Geddes (18-5) 3; R.C. Christian (26-6) 3
CLASS B
1. Warner (13) 28-2 65 1
2. Chester Area 21-5 47 2
3. Burke 22-3 40 3
4. Northwestern 22-8 27 4
5. Wolsey-Wessington 22-3 14 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Jones County (27-1) 2
