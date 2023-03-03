The South Dakota State Jackrabbits women’s basketball team has had plenty of memorable moments this season as they get ready for their first game of the Summit League tournament Saturday in Sioux Falls.
From defeating No. 10 Louisville at the Battle 4 Atlantis in November, doubling up the South Dakota Coyotes 118-59 at home Jan. 14, to finishing off a perfect 18-0 regular season last Saturday at Oral Roberts, the Jackrabbits have quite the resume for a Summit League regular season champion.
“It speaks volumes to our team’s consistency throughout the year, how focused (the players) have been and how they've prepared and worked to stay incredibly healthy and ready to play,” said Jackrabbits head coach Aaron Johnston.
“So few teams get to get a chance to (go 18-0). It felt good for them. They really celebrated that moment and then meant a lot to them. Now, as we get ready for the next week, we go into the conference tournament with some good momentum.”
Going 18-0 was one of the defining moments for a Jackrabbits team that includes veterans Myah Selland, who Johnston said was “the best player in our conference,” and Paiton Burckhard. Johnston added that Selland was excellent in the Jackrabbits’ last two regular season games against Kansas City and Oral Roberts on the road this past weekend.
“At times, Myah was un-guardable,” Johnston said. “She was so efficient, making shots going to the basket. We did try to go to her more, trying to give her those chances because you could see that it was going well for Myah. We want Myah to rise to the occasion as we want a few other players to do that to have those good moments that you want. You certainly want your best players in control and in positions where they can do that.”
The coach added how the guard is “such a good passer and distributor” of the basketball. The senior forward was quick to credit her teammates.
“My shots fell a little more than maybe some of the rest, but collectively, we had a great weekend,” Selland said. “The depth of our team shined through, and I was the recipient of that.”
The team wants to create more memorable moments, and Johnston understands the importance of giving all his players the confidence to perform.
“Postseason tournaments are all about moments,” Johnston said. “They're all about individual moments stacked together and making runs. Who gets confident and starts pouring in shots? Who gets into a groove defensively? It comes down to moments. Moments can be carried by anybody. You could be super experienced. You could be a freshman. You could be anywhere in between.”
Johnston said keys to winning a tournament where everyone wants to extend their season include preparation and focus on the task at hand.
“Even though we're playing well and we have a lot of confidence with our players, a conference tournament is different,” he said. “It's all about trying to put together possessions. You're not trying to string together 18 wins. You've got to play well a possession at a time. We’ve been on both sides of it. Anything can happen in the conference tournament.”
The Jackrabbits, who earned the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament, will play the winner of the first round game between No. 8 St. Thomas and No. 9 Western Illinois. Tip off is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.