Jackrabbits For Three
The South Dakota State bench celebrates a three-pointer by a teammate during the Jackrabbits' Summit League women's basketball game against South Dakota on Feb. 11 at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion.

 James D. Cimburek/Yankton Press & Dakotan

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits women’s basketball team has had plenty of memorable moments this season as they get ready for their first game of the Summit League tournament Saturday in Sioux Falls.

From defeating No. 10 Louisville at the Battle 4 Atlantis in November, doubling up the South Dakota Coyotes 118-59 at home Jan. 14, to finishing off a perfect 18-0 regular season last Saturday at Oral Roberts, the Jackrabbits have quite the resume for a Summit League regular season champion.

