MITCHELL — The Yankton Gazelles shot a 374 to finish ninth at the Mitchell Invitational girls’ golf tournament on Friday at Lakeview Golf Course.

Ellia Homstad scored a team-leading 85 to tie for 15th place. Sabrina Krajewski shot a 92, Elsie Larson scored 96 and Madison Ryken scored 101 to complete the 374 score for Yankton.

