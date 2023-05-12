MITCHELL — The Yankton Gazelles shot a 374 to finish ninth at the Mitchell Invitational girls’ golf tournament on Friday at Lakeview Golf Course.
Ellia Homstad scored a team-leading 85 to tie for 15th place. Sabrina Krajewski shot a 92, Elsie Larson scored 96 and Madison Ryken scored 101 to complete the 374 score for Yankton.
Mitchell’s Allison Meyerink won the event, shooting a 2-over 74. Aberdeen Central’s Olivia Braun and Kyley Wirebaugh tied for second, shooting scores of 5-over 77.
Aberdeen Central won the team event, scoring 323. Rapid City Central was second at 332, with Mitchell scoring 334 for third place.
The Gazelles are back in action Thursday at the Brookings Invitational.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Aberdeen Central 323; 2, Rapid City Stevens 332; 3, Mitchell 334; 4, Sioux Falls Lincoln 350; 5, Watertown 351; 6, Brookings 361; 7, Pierre 368; 8, O’Gorman 370; 9, Yankton 374; 10, Sioux Falls Washington 384; 11, Harrisburg 388; 12, Sioux Falls Jefferson 394; 13, Brandon Valley 396; 14, Mitchell JV 407; 15, Huron 413; 16, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 424; 17, Sturgis Brown 450
INDIVIDUAL SCORES: 1, Allison Meyerink, Mitchell 74; T-2, Olivia Braun, Aberdeen Central 77; T-2, Kyley Wirebaugh, Aberdeen Central 77; 4, Delilah Fuls, Brookings 78; T-5, Tanna Phares, Rapid City Stevens 79; 7, Riley Zebroski, Watertown 80; T-8, Emma Dohrer, Aberdeen Central 82; T-8, Maddie Childs, Mitchell 82; 10, Oliva Torgerson, Spearfish 83; T-11, Mattie Weidenbach, Harrisburgh 84; T-11, Kinley Freese, Sioux Falls Lincoln 84; T-11, Holland Post, Rapid City Stevens 84; T-11, Sara Sudenga, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 84; T-15, Ellia Homstad, Yankton 85; T-15, Lauren Yu, Sioux Falls Lincoln 85; T-15, Olivia Rink, Huron 85
OTHER YHS: T-38, Sabrina Krajewski 92; T-51, Elsie Larson 96; T-59, Madison Ryken 101; 85, Jordyn Cunningham 116
