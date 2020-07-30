ALEXANDRIA — Tabor built an early 5-1 lead and held on for an 11-9 victory over Alexandria in the championship game of the Region 3B VFW Teener 19-Under baseball tournament, Thursday in Alexandria.
Preston Nedved went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI to lead Tabor. Jordan Gall doubled and singled. Trent Herrboldt also had two hits. Kaleb Kubal doubled, and Riley Rothschadl and Kaden Kozak each had a hit in the victory.
Peyton Schroeder doubled and singled, and Rylee Deinert had two hits for Alexandria. Joey Feiner tripled, driving in three. Casey Hanes, Ben Laufman and Gavin Doyle each had a hit in the effort.
Zach Cuka struck out six batters over five innings of work for the win. Daniel Laufman took the loss.
Both teams advance to state, Aug. 7-9 in Bryant.
Region 4B
VERMILLION — Vermillion survived a setback earlier in the day to beat Dakota Valley 10-7 for the championship of the Region 4B VFW Teener 19-Under baseball tournament, Thursday at Prentis Park in Vermillion.
Jacob Chaussee had four hits and four RBI to lead Vermillion. Kade Kratz doubled and singled. Willis Robertson also had two hits. Dylan Thelen added a hit in the victory.
Samuel Otten and Keaton Hensley each had two hits for Dakota Valley. Brenden Klasi and Eric Johnson each had a hit in the effort.
Sam Ward picked up the win, with Gray Peterson throwing the final three innings for the save. Chayce Montagne took the loss.
Earlier in the day, Dakota Valley forced the “if necessary” game with a 6-5 decision.
Paul Bruns and Johnson each doubled and singled for Dakota Valley. Montagne and Hunter Beving each had a hit in the win.
Dylan Thelen doubled and singled for Vermillion. Charlie Ward also doubled. Sam Ward, Kratz and Drew Thelen each had a hit.
Kobey June picked up the win. Isaac Bruns got the final out for the save. Drew Thelen took the loss.
Both teams advance to state, Aug. 7-9 in Bryant.
DAKOTA VALLEY 7, BERESFORD 3: Dakota Valley scored four runs in the top of the seventh to claim a 7-3 victory over Beresford in an elimination game in the Region 4B VFW Teener 19-Under baseball tournament, Thursday in Vermillion.
The game was started on Tuesday, and was suspended due to rain with the score tied at 3-3 in the bottom of the sixth. The teams could not play on Wednesday due to another rainstorm.
Ethan Redmond went 3-for-3 with a double, and Hunter Beving doubled and singled for Dakota Valley. Isaac Bruns had two hits and two RBI. Eric Johnson added a hit in the victory.
Marcus Van Driel doubled and singled for Beresford. Payton Borah also had a double.
Drew Addison went the distance in the win. Izaak Reed took the loss, also going the distance.
