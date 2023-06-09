It was quite the day for Yankton baseball.
Rain in the area postponed the first games of the Lewis & Clark Classic baseball tournament in Vermillion, Crofton and Hartington Friday.
With a turf field at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium, Yankton Post 12 tried to get things going at 10 a.m. in pool play against Blair (Neb.), but lightning in the area halted those plans after a half-inning.
After an almost three-hour delay, Post 12 and Blair returned to action in an eventual 6-1 Yankton victory. It was a culmination of a day’s hard work for Yankton.
“It changed a lot of things with what we had to do to get things ready,” said Yankton Post 12 head coach Drew Lawrence. “The boys had to not only get ready for the game but get the field ready. That’s hard to do.”
Yankton pitcher Samuel Kampshoff started the game before the delay. Lawrence elected to go with Isaiah Schelhaas in the second inning. Schelhaas delivered a six-inning performance where he gave up only one run on five hits with two strikeouts. He admitted it felt “a little different” pitching close to a complete game under the circumstances.
“He definitely wasn’t expecting to pitch, but (his performance) is what Isaiah does.” Lawrence added. “Nothing really bothers him. I said ‘Isaiah, you’re going to pitch this game now since Samuel’s down and he just (said), ‘Yep, sounds good.’ He was ready to go.”
Tied 1-1 in the fifth, Yankton got RBIs from Drew Ryken and Cody Oswald to take a 3-1 lead. In the sixth, Rugby Ryken’s two-RBI double gave Yankton a 5-1 lead.
“That was on a 3-0 pitch,” Lawrence said. “Rugby and others have the green light on 3-0 because we’re hoping to get the ball down the middle. Rugby is one that really takes advantage of that.”
Yankton registered 11 hits in the contest.
Schelhaas talked about the patience needed to pitch in wetter conditions.
“I was taking my time in between pitches, making sure the ball was dried off and not slipping out when I threw it,” he said.
When planning for contingencies due to the weather delay, Lawrence, who runs the tournament now, was in communication with Mount Marty athletic director Andy Bernatow, who started the tournament, as to what could be done to reschedule games.
“He was my coach, Coach Krier’s coach — he was all our coaches basically,” Lawrence said. “When there’s a question, I call him and he answers. He helped a lot with figuring out what we’re going to do as far as each site and them getting rained out. Having Andy Bernatow around is a good deal for everybody.”
Bernatow wanted to make sure that the teams had the chance to play at Riverside Field today.
“I had two big meetings this morning, so I was texting and calling in between and wanted to make sure they were doing okay,” Bernatow said. “Drew and I were talking at 6:45 a.m. this morning about, ‘Okay, what are we going to do.’ I was texting him all the scenarios of how they can play if it rains. The funny thing is you run about three or four different scenarios and we ended up in a completely different scenario than we even anticipated. We were able to talk through that and he was able to figure out something that makes sense for everyone.”
The fact that games were able to be played on the turf field Friday put a smile on Bernatow’s face.
“Being able to get a play on a day like this is because a lot of people have worked together so we can have a field like we have,” he said. “It’s not a one-person effort. It’s a community effort. When you have a community effort, that creates stability for a long-standing line of success.
“The work that it took to get in turf and all the things that we’ve done with this facility pays off because in a day like this, we get to play, which is awesome.”
Yankton plays Sturgis and Brookings on Saturday. Game time against Sturgis is set for 9:30 a.m., with the Brookings contest scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. at Riverside Field.
Road Trip
One of the few teams to get on the field Friday was Sturgis, which made the five-hour trek to play in the Yankton pool.
Wade Huntington, the head coach for the Titans, was quick to make it known the team looks forward to trips like these and the good competition they provide.
“It is simply good baseball and lets us get out of the area and play quality teams,” said head coach Wade Huntington. “It allows us to add different teams in the rotation, rather than playing the teams all summer.”
Besides Yankton and Brookings, the Titans will face two Nebraska squads — Blaire and Nemaha — in the Yankton pool.
“The boys really enjoy weekend trips like this, and they like to play new teams,” Huntington said. “We are excited to come over and play some games.”
Spearfish had even further to travel, playing in the weather-delayed Vermillion pool.
“Traveling this far lets us face different teams and provide the boys with some good competition,” said Spearfish head coach Parker Louks. “We came here last year, and plan to continue coming out over here to play some baseball if our schedule allows us to do so.”
Louks added that this type of road trip is good for his kids.
“It lets us be with each other for the weekend and bond when they typically might not otherwise,” he said.
Spearfish is one of the many teams that got rained out on Friday.
“The rain and schedule changes is something we will have to deal with when we arrive to Vermillion,” Louks said. “We are looking forward to the weekend to play some games and hopefully get some wins!”
