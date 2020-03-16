State qualifiers Howard and Irene-Wakonda each had a player on first and second teams as the Cornbelt Conference announced its girls’ basketball all-conference teams on Monday.
Howard senior Hilary Albrecht was named the league’s MVP. She was joined on first team by Irene-Wakonda sophomore Nora O’Malley, Menno junior Morgan Edelman, Hanson senior Morgan Huber and Bridgewater-Emery sophomore Julia Weber.
The second team included Irene-Wakonda senior Malloy O’Malley, Freeman senior Emily Miller, Viborg-Hurley junior Sydney Voss, Howard junior Kenedy Koepsell and Canistota senior Harley Cormany.
The third team consisted of all juniors: Freeman’s Rijjy Peterson, Viborg-Hurley’s NeVaeh Ronke, Menno’s Jesse Munkvold, Hanson’s Mekiah Campbell and Bridgewater-Emery’s Kerrigan Schultz.
