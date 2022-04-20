Mount Marty outlasted Dakota Wesleyan 13-12 in a non-conference baseball contest on Wednesday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Zane Salley went 3-for-4 with a double to lead Mount Marty. David Richardson homered and doubled. Jet Weber also had two hits. Kiko Nunez homered, driving in four. Nathan Robertson also homered. Julito Fazzini and Tommy Alitz each doubled. Josh Roemen and Caid Koletzky each had a hit in the victory.
Carter Gullickson went 3-for-6 with a home run and four RBI for DWU. Cameron Quigley also had three hits. Wyatt Hunt had two hits, including a home run. Seth Christiansen doubled and dingled. Matt Bezdicek also had two hits. Drew Kitchens and Luke LeMay each doubled. Daulton Wilcoxen and Jonathan LeBeau each had a hit for the Tigers.
Mount Marty answered an early 4-0 deficit with four runs in the bottom of the first and second innings to take an 8-4 lead. DWU rallied to tie the game at 8-8 and 11-11, but MMU broke the tie in each ensuing half-inning to score the victory.
Cooper Davis picked up the win. Chase Rofe, who struck out four batters in the ninth, earned the save. Brady Christoffels took the loss.
Mount Marty, now 29-12, hosts Briar Cliff for a four-game series on Saturday and Sunday. The games will be key for both squads, as MMU (13-7) sits in third in the Great Plains Athletic Conference, one game ahead of Briar Cliff (12-8) and one game behind Concordia (14-6).
Each doubleheader is set for a 1 p.m. start.
Saturday’s doubleheader will include the announcement of the 2022 recipient of the Jarud Lang Scholarship. Sunday’s games, the last regular season home contests for the Lancers, will mark Senior Day.
Dakota Wesleyan, 13-22, travels to Midland on Friday.
