VERMILLION — The South Dakota men’s basketball team edged Dakota State on Saturday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. With the win, the Coyotes closed out the first week of the season with a 2-1 record. 

It was the third game in six days for a team looking to build chemistry with their new pieces. One of those new pieces came off the bench and produced 16 points on seven-of-13 from the field. Paul Bruns, the transfer from North Dakota, finally found his rhythm offensively to provide a spark off the bench. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.