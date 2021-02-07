NORFOLK, Neb. — In what could be a state championship preview, Crofton defeated Guardian Angels Central Catholic 60-48 in Saturday’s championship game of the Mid-State Conference Girls’ Basketball Tournament in Norfolk, Nebraska.
Crofton (18-3) came into the game as the overall top seed in Class C2, while GACC was second.
In the victory for the Lady Warriors, Lacey Sprakel recorded 17 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals. Kaley Einrem added 15 points, six rebounds and three assists, and Jayden Jordan had six points, four rebounds and six assists.
Also for Crofton, Alexis Folkers posted six points, five rebounds and three assists, Ella Wragge had six points, two rebounds and four assists, and Caitlin Guenther tallied six points and three assists.
For GACC, Sophia Hass and Taylor Timmerman both scored 10 points, and Brenna Rief added nine points.
Crofton will host Norfolk Catholic on Thursday.
CROFTON (18-3) 17 12 15 16 — 60
GUARDIAN ANGELS CC 14 14 8 12 — 48
Dak XII/NEC Clash
Vermillion 55, Redfield 42
MADISON — Lexi Plitzuweit and Leah Herbster both finished with a double-double for Vermillion in a 55-42 win over Redfield in Saturday’s Dak XII/NEC Clash in Madison.
Plitzuweit finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Herbster had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Shandie Ludwig added 11 points and Brooke Jensen scored 10 points.
No stats were reported for Redfield (9-6).
VERMILLION (10-5) 8 19 10 18 — 55
REDFIELD (9-6) 5 11 12 14 — 42
EPJ 35, Tiospa Zina 25
MADISON — Ashley Brewer’s double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds helped Elk Point-Jefferson capture a 35-25 win over Tiospa Zina on Saturday at the Dak XII/NEC Clash in Madison.
Tiospa Zina got seven points and 10 rebounds from Omar Bernard.
ELK POINT-JEFF. (3-12) 6 9 9 11 — 35
TIOSPA ZINA (1-12) 9 4 7 5 — 25
Dakota Valley 67, Sisseton 32
MADISON — Rylee Rosenquist’s 20 points and six rebounds were more than enough to help Dakota Valley cruise past Sisseton 67-32 on Saturday at the Dak XII/NEC Clash in Madison.
Rachel Rosenquist added 17 points for Dakota Valley (11-4), while Jorja VanDenHul had 10 popints, Peyton Tritz scored nine points and Grace Bass grabbed eight rebounds.
For Sisseton (8-7), Chloe Langager scored eight points.
Dakota Valley plays at Vermillion on Tuesday.
DAKOTA VALLEY (11-4) 22 20 17 8 — 67
SISSETON (8-7) 11 10 5 6 — 32
Tea Area 68, Parkston 65
MADISON — In a battle betwen two of the top players in Class A girls’ basketball, Olivia Ritter helped Tea Area edge Emma Yost and Parkston 68-65 on Saturday at the Dak XII/NEC Clash in Madison.
Ritter finished with 20 points, eight rebounds, four assists and five steals. Also for Tea Area, Katie Vasecka had 16 points and six rebounds, and Cassidy Gors scored 15 points.
For Parkston, Yost had 31 points and 16 rebounds, while Allison Ziebart had 19 points and five rebounds, and Faith Oakley had 10 points and seven rebounds.
PARKSTON 19 18 14 14 — 65
TEA AREA 22 11 14 21 — 68
Other Games
Avon 50, Wagner 45
AVON — The Avon Lady Pirates ended a nine-game losing streak by defeating Wagner 50-45 in a girls’ basketball game Saturday in Avon.
Ali Sees led Avon with 17 points to go along with four rebounds, while Tiffany Pelton had 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Courtney Sees scored 10 points, Sammy Brodeen grabbed four rebounds, and Katie Gretschmann had five assists and three steals.
In the loss for Wagner (4-10), Macy Koupal recorded 21 points, nine rebounds and three steals, and Shalayne Nagel had nine points and six rebounds against her former team. Eve Zephier added eight points and eight assists.
WAGNER (4-10) 13 9 11 12 — 45
AVON (5-13) 12 17 5 16 — 50
Menno 65, Irene-Wakonda 43
MENNO — Morgan Edelman continued her strong season with 34 points, five rebounds, six assists and three steals as Menno defeated Irene-Wakonda 65-43 in girls’ basketball action Saturday in Menno.
Jesse Munkvold added 12 points and Paityn Huber had 10 points for Menno (10-5), while Grace Nusz grabbed eight rebounds and Ashton Massey pulled down five rebounds.
In the loss for Irene-Wakonda (8-8), Nora O’Malley recorded 17 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals. Emma Marshall added 11 points, four rebounds and four steals, while Katie Knodel scored four points and McKenna Mohr hauled in five rebounds.
IRENE-WAKONDA (8-8) 12 11 12 8 — 43
MENNO (10-5) 10 19 17 19 — 65
Bon Homme 60, Freeman 51
TYNDALL — Kenzie Carson and Jenae Alberts each recorded a double-double as Bon Homme got rolling early in a 60-51 girls’ basketball victory over Freeman on Saturday in Tyndall.
Carson had 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Alberts had 14 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Jurni Vavruska chipped in with 11 points and six assists.
Bon Homme led 23-14 after the first quarter.
For Freeman, Kate Miller scored 24 points and Rijjy Peterson added 10 points.
FREEMAN (4-11) 14 14 14 9 — 51
BON HOMME (4-11) 23 10 15 12 — 60
TDA 43, Wessington Springs 28
WESSINGTON SPRINGS — Megan Reiner’s 16 points helped the Tripp-Delmont-Armour girls defeat Wessington Springs 43-28 on Saturday in Wessington Springs.
Ashlee Gerber had 14 points and six rebounds for TDA (11-4), while Faith Werkmeister had six points, eight rebounds and four assists. Reiner also tallied four assists and four steals.
Wessington Springs (2-14) got 10 points from Carissa Scheel.
TRIPP-DEL.-ARM. (11-4) 13 9 14 7 — 43
WESS. SPRINGS (2-14) 8 9 2 9 — 28
Platte-Geddes 47, Miller 42
PLATTE — Cadence Van Zee’s 12 points and Karly VanDerWerff’s double-double sent Platte-Geddes past Miller 47-42 on Saturday in Platte.
VanDerWerff recorded 11 points and 12 rebounds, while Regan Hoffman had nine rebounds and Taryn Starr scored eight points.
Platte-Geddes used a 24-6 edge in the fourth quarter to pull in front.
For Miller, Tyra Gates scored 12 points and Morgan Kolda had 11 points.
PLATTE-GEDDES (6-11) 6 7 10 24 — 47
MILLER 13 12 11 6 — 42
Hanson 55, Parker 37
ALEXANDRIA — A big game from Annalyse Weber helped Hanson cruise past Parker 55-37 in a girls’ basketball game Saturday in Alexandria.
Weber tallied 14 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals. Also for Hanson, Shelby Hernandez had 13 points and eight rebounds, and Mekiah Campbell recorded 11 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.
Parker got nine points apiece from Alexis Even and Hope Larson, and eight points from Cierra Mohr.
PARKER (3-11) 4 4 9 20 — 37
HANSON (13-3) 13 14 13 15 — 55
