Javion Phelps
Wide receiver Javion Phelps (left, #8) talks with teammates during Coyotes practice Wednesday. The redshirt freshman had the best game of his young career against Illinois State Oct. 15, catching four passes for 89 yards.

 Eric Bean/P&D

VERMILLION — At 1-5 (0-3 Missouri Valley Football Conference), the South Dakota Coyotes football season is at a crossroads.

Players within the team feel like the confidence of the team is growing, but those results have not shown themselves on the field this season. As head coach Bob Nielson said in a Zoom call with reporters, a win against the No. 14 Southern Illinois Salukis, who are 5-2 (4-0 MVFC), would go a long way in building momentum with a team that is confident in their abilities.

