VERMILLION — At 1-5 (0-3 Missouri Valley Football Conference), the South Dakota Coyotes football season is at a crossroads.
Players within the team feel like the confidence of the team is growing, but those results have not shown themselves on the field this season. As head coach Bob Nielson said in a Zoom call with reporters, a win against the No. 14 Southern Illinois Salukis, who are 5-2 (4-0 MVFC), would go a long way in building momentum with a team that is confident in their abilities.
Coyotes defensive back Dennis Shorter said the messaging Nielson gives his team in practice gives the players confidence.
“He speaks positively,” he said. “We’ve got to have a strong mind. We’ve had tough losses, but we still haven’t played our best game as a full team together. We still have that to come.”
Shorter said the team is ready to turn that confidence into momentum against a Southern Illinois team that defeated the Coyotes in the first round of the FCS playoffs last season.
“We play every team like it’s our last game,” he said. “We play hard and fight to the last whistle. We’re ready for Saturday.”
One of the strongest areas of USD’s team so far this season has been the play of its secondary. Nielson attributes the secondary’s success to the depth the team has in that room. He also praised the job defensive backs coach Miles Taylor and defensive coordinator Travis Johansen have done with the group.
“That's a group that really understands football,” Nielson said. “Coach Taylor and Coach Johansen do a really good job. Those guys are well-prepared every week. It's nice to have a little bit more depth there than what we've had in the past couple of years.
Shorter has helped lead the charge in the secondary, with 37 tackles and a forced fumble on the year.
“Coach Johansson and Coach Taylor prepare us all week to go out there, be confident, and have fun,” he said. “We’ve got to make plays, be patient, and trust the process.”
Shorter is looking forward to the challenge of playing a Salukis offense that is more pass-oriented than the likes of North Dakota State or South Dakota State.
“Going against a passing offense should be fun,” Shorter said. “We've been playing run teams all year. We’ve got to be honest and play ball.”
The Coyotes defense has kept the team in games this season when their offense has struggled. Despite the struggles, Shorter said the defense still trusts the offense to get the job done.
“It’s all love at the end of the day,” Shorter said. “We’re all teammates. We compete in practice every day, then on Saturday, we’re together. We’re one team.”
USD’s offense has shown big-play ability in spurts. Redshirt freshman wide receiver Javion Phelps had the best game of his young career last week against the Illinois State Redbirds, catching four passes for 89 yards. While the Coyotes offense has only scored 13 points in two games since the bye week, there is still full buy-in from the players, including Phelps.
“I’m trusting the game plan and coach is calling the right plays, getting me in space and getting me the football,” Phelps said.
The leadership from Coyotes wide receivers Carter Bell and Wesley Eliodor have helped Phelps build confidence in his game.
“Watching the seniors last year and seeing how they produce and how things run (helped me to have success) this year,” he said.
With the offensive line being healthy as well as having more time with Nielson calling plays, Phelps is excited about the potential of the Coyotes offense.
“You can tell every week we're getting closer and closer as an offensive unit,” Phelps said. “It's a matter of time before we start clicking and getting points on the board.”
Nielson added that Phelps is going to have to be an integral part of the USD offense for them to have success.
“(Javion) has got a chance to be a really good receiver in the league,” Nielson said. “He’s a big receiver. He's got a lot of a lot of length. Like all redshirt freshman, you still learn the game and that's where he's at. It was good to see him have a couple of big plays (against Illinois State). We feel he's got that kind of ability (to succeed), and we need to see more of that through the second half of the conference schedule.”
Shorter and Phelps both spoke to the fact that the team is staying close off the field, which could lead to more success on the field.
“I enjoy being around the team,” Shorter said. “The more time we’re around each other, the more comfortable we get on the field to make more plays.”
Shorter, Phelps, and the rest of the Coyotes will have their chance to make plays against the Salukis 2 p.m. Saturday at the DakotaDome against the Salukis.
