The Mount Marty men’s soccer team ended the regular season with a 1-0 setback against Midland, Saturday night at Crane-Youngworth Field.
The match remained scoreless for nearly 86 minutes, but Midland’s Michal Goral scored late to give the Warriors the victory.
Midland had a 7-6 edge in shots, and a 6-4 edge in shots on goal. Midland’s Alex Mee and Henry Hernandez each had two shots on goal, as did Mount Marty’s Savas Di Iascio.
Midland’s Matthew Ricci stopped all four shots he faced to preserve the shutout. Jorge Augero made five saves for MMU.
Both Midland (9-4-5, 5-3-3 GPAC) and MMU (7-6-3, 3-6-2 GPAC) will advance to the Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament, beginning on Thursday, Nov. 3. Midland earned the fifth seed and will travel to Northwestern. Mount Marty is the eighth seed and will travel to regular season champion Hastings.
