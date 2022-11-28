VERMILLION — South Dakota used hot shooting from outside to distance itself from Mount Marty 97-58 in men’s basketball action on Monday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
USD (4-4) shot over 50% from three-point range in each half, hitting 19 three-pointers to fall one shy of a program record. The Coyotes also held a 43-21 edge in rebounding.
Mihai Carcoana finished with 19 points, going a perfect 3-of-3 from three-point range, to lead USD. Tasos Kamateros scored USD’s first 10 points, finishing with 18 points and seven rebounds. Paul Bruns, making his first start for USD, finished with 13 points. Keaton Kutcher netted 12 points, going 4-of-6 from three-point range. Kruz Perrott-Hunt scored 10 points and Felix Brostrom had seven rebounds in the victory.
For Mount Marty, which counted the game as an exhibition, Tash Lunday scored 11 points to lead the way. Kade Stearns finished ith seven points. Josh Arlt, Caden Casey, Matthew Becker and Hunter Kotrous each had six points, with Kotrous recording five rebounds.
USD heads to Salt Lake City to face Brigham Young on Saturday. The game, being played in the Utah Jazz home arena, will begin at 2:30 p.m
Mount Marty returns to Great Plains Athletic Conference play on Wednesday, hosting Midland.
SOUTH DAKOTA 97, MOUNT MARTY 58
Jordre 2-4 0-0 4, Arlt 3-7 0-0 6, Bowen 2-3 0-0 5, Stearns 3-8 0-0 7, Lunday 4-8 1-3 11, Becker 2-4 1-1 6, Altenburg 1-5 0-0 2, Casey 2-7 1-1 6, Allen 1-6 0-0 3, Turner 0-2 0-0 0, Furgeson 1-1 0-0 2, Kotrous 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 24-59 3-5 58.
Kamateros 7-10 0-0 18, Archambault 1-2 0-0 2, Bruns 5-8 0-0 13, Hayes 1-2 0-0 2, Perrott-Hunt 4-7 0-0 10, Brostrom 3-10 0-0 8, Coleman 2-3 0-0 5, Carcoana 8-10 0-0 19, Burchill 3-5 2-2 8, Kutcher 4-7 0-0 12, Kandolin 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 38-67 2-2 97.
Halftime—South Dakota 52-21. 3-Point Goals_Mount Marty 7-27 (Lunday 2-4, Bowen 1-1, Becker 1-3, Allen 1-4, Stearns 1-4, Casey 1-5, Altenburg 0-3, Arlt 0-3), South Dakota 19-33 (Kamateros 4-5, Kutcher 4-6, Carcoana 3-3, Bruns 3-5, Perrott-Hunt 2-4, Brostrom 2-5, Coleman 1-1, Archambault 0-1, Kandolin 0-3). Rebounds—Mount Marty 20 (Kotrous 5), South Dakota 39 (Kamateros, Brostrom 7). Assists—Mount Marty 10 (Turner 3), South Dakota 20 (Coleman, Burchill 4). Total Fouls—Mount Marty 8, South Dakota 11. A—1,689 (6,000).
