Being swept at home to begin the final week of the regular season provided some tough lessons for the Mount Marty University baseball team on Sunday.

“There were a lot of things we can learn from today,” MMU head coach Josh Teichroew said after Jamestown claimed wins of 8-5 and 5-4 over the Lancers, who now trail Great Plains Athletic conference co-leaders Doane and Concordia by five games with six games left for the Lancers.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.