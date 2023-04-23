Being swept at home to begin the final week of the regular season provided some tough lessons for the Mount Marty University baseball team on Sunday.
“There were a lot of things we can learn from today,” MMU head coach Josh Teichroew said after Jamestown claimed wins of 8-5 and 5-4 over the Lancers, who now trail Great Plains Athletic conference co-leaders Doane and Concordia by five games with six games left for the Lancers.
“It needs to be quick reflections and quick adjustments if we’re going to start clicking soon.”
In the Lancers’ previous games, a split at Doane, MMU scored 20 runs in winning the final game of the day.
“Baseball’s a funny game,” Teichroew said. “Last time out we scored 20 runs and offense looks very easy. Today we just didn’t have that timely big hit.”
In the opener, Jamestown scored six runs in the fourth inning and held off the Lancers late.
Xander Orejudos homered and doubled, Kendall Yackley homered and Troy Berg had a three-run doubled for Jamestown. Hayden Brown also doubled for the Jimmies.
Braeden Cordes had two hits and three RBI, and Zane Salley had two hits for Mount Marty. Billy Hancock had a two-run home run. Kiko Nunez, Kalub Ramirez and William Johnson each had a hit for the Lancers.
Luke Zimmer picked up the win, with Brown pitching 1 2/3 innings of shutout relief despite three walks. Jared Miller took the loss.
Extra-base hits were the key for the Jimmies in the opener. Jamestown built a 2-0 lead with home runs from Yackley and Orejudos to lead off the game. After the Lancers tied the game on a two-run single by Cordes in the second, Jamestown took control in the fourth with three doubles and six runs.
MMU closed the gap with Hancock’s home run and a Cordes RBI single, but left the bases loaded in the sixth.
Heston Williams slowed down the Jamestown offense in the late innings, retiring the final nine batters of the game, three by strikeout.
In the nightcap, Jordan Singleton went 4-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Yackley had a pair of hits. Brown had a two-run triple. Orejudos, Triston Madison, Isaiah Roebuck and Berg each had a hit in the victory.
Ethan Wishon went 3-for-4 with a triple, and Hancock went 2-for-4 with a home run for Mount Marty. Nunez and Caid Koletzky each homered, Salley doubled and Bodi Wallar added a hit for the Lancers.
Elias Harris picked up the win, with Yackley getting the final five outs for the save. Chris Rofe took the loss, striking out eight in his 6 2/3 innings of work.
Singleton drove in the first two Jamestown runs with a double in the second and a single in the third. Brown followed Singleton’s RBI single with a two-run triple, giving the Jimmies a 4-0 edge.
MMU got a run back in the bottom of the third. After Koletzky took a pitch to the head, Wishon followed with a triple to the right field corner, scoring Koletzky from first.
Koletzky led off the fifth with a solo shot, but Jamestown got a run back in the seventh. After an on-target throw from Koletzky in right field cut down a Jimmies baserunner at the plate, Roebuck followed with a pinch-hit RBI single to extend the Jamestown lead to 5-3. Zach Hegge came on to get the final out of the inning, as Hancock threw out Roebuck trying to steal second.
Hegge faced six batters and got seven outs thanks to the thwarted base thief.
“Both Williams and Hegge have been really good,” Teichroew said of the relievers. “It’s huge for them to come in and take command.”
MMU got solo home runs from Nunez to lead off the seventh and Hancock with one out in the eighth, but the Lancers left the bases loaded in the eighth and couldn’t get any offense going in the ninth.
Sunday’s doubleheader was the start of eight games in seven days for the Lancers to finish the regular season. MMU is back in action today (Monday) at Dordt, games that had originally been scheduled for Friday. The Lancers finish the regular season at home against Hastings this Friday and Saturday.
“We have a lot of baseball in a short amount of time. We even have four JV games in the middle of that,” Teichroew said. “I’m excited for the week.”
While the Lancers have nearly locked up a GPAC Tournament berth, the focus for the next six games is on gaining momentum entering the tournament.
“We have to be honest with ourselves, adjust where adjustments need to be made,” Teichroew said. “I think it’s a lot of things that we do have control over. I’m excited to see how we bounce back tomorrow.
“Hopefully we can ride some momentum into the rest of the season and the post-season.”
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.