ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Jacob Won swam to victory in three individual events on Saturday as South Dakota men opened its 2021 schedule with a 166-134 dual setback to St. Cloud State at Halenbeck Hall Aquatic Center.
Won, a junior, posted victories in the 1000 free (10:06.03), the 500 free (4:50.22) and the 200 butterfly in 1:56.59.
Junior diver William Johnston captured the Coyotes only other individual title during the dual when he scored 263.90 points to earn his first collegiate victory by taking the three-meter competition.
Keegan Henning, Zachary Kopp and Seth O’Dea contributed a pair of runner-up performances for South Dakota. Henning, a freshman, touched the line in 10:14.39 in the 1000 free and 4:54.44 in the 500 free. O’Dea, a senior, finished as runner-up in both diving events, scoring 261.75 in the three-meter event and 257.40 in the one-meter event. Kopp, a sophomore, meanwhile placed second in the 50 free (21.76) and 100 free (48.37).
The Coyotes also received runner-up finishes from Jackson Gurley in the 100 backstroke (55.68), Parker Sonnabend in the 100 breast (59.79), Griffin Wolner in the 200 butterfly (1:57.59), Jake Leichner in the 200 breast (2:10.72) and Aidan Gantenbein in the 100 fly (54.01).
South Dakota will host the Coyote Quad Duals on Friday and Saturday inside the Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls.
