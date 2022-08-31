The Mount Marty University volleyball team pushed through its second match in as many days, earning a 25-21, 25-19, 25-19 sweep over York University on Wednesday at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
The Lancers, 3-0, are undefeated through three matches for the second time in three seasons.
Alexis Kirkman had a near-perfect hitting night, recording 12 kills on 21 attempts with just one hitting error, a blistering .524 attack percentage.
The Lancers spread out the offensive workload from there. Jadie DeLange had nine kills, Gabby Ruth posted six kills and Alex Ruth had five kills for the Lancers.
Nine different Lancers had at least one kill in the contest, something that appealed to Lancer head coach Belen Albertos.
“We tried some different lineups,” she said. “I liked that when we had some different players in there nothing changed.”
The Lancers also had balance out of their two setters. Freshman Julia Weber had 18 assists, along with three kills and three ace serves. Veteran Erika Langloss posted 15 assists.
“It’s something that we didn’t plan to do. It wasn’t our plan to run a 6-2,” Albertos said of using two setters. “But we really liked how our offense and defense worked with two setters. It doesn’t matter who is out there, they’re connecting with our hitters. They’ve both been working hard.”
The Lancers recorded five total blocks, with Alex Ruth assisting on four. DeLange had three assisted blocks, with Aubrey Herbolsheimer recording two assisted blocks in limited time.
Zoie Bertsch led the floor defense with 15 digs. Katelyn Chytka had nine digs.
Aubrey Bostick led York (0-4) with 10 kills. Cassie Richardson had 13 digs. Shelby Fronk had 13 assists and 11 digs. Danielle Armendariz posted eight kills and Brooke Halterman added four assisted blocks for the Panthers.
One of the Lancers’ off-season points of emphasis — the mental game — played a key role for a Lancer squad that battled Presentation to a hard four-set victory less than 24 hours before taking the court against York.
“This year we’ve been working on our mental preparedness for the game,” Albertos said. “There were times when we were a little tired tonight, but we pushed through.”
That mental approach also led to the Lancers jumping out to the lead in each set: 9-3 in the opener, 15-5 in set two and 11-5 in set three.
While the Panthers worked their way back into the first set, and made runs in the final two sets, the Lancers’ ability to play when things weren’t going according to play helped them hang on to each set to complete the sweep.
“We’ve practiced a lot on being out of system,” Albertos said. “We tell the hitters that they have to be aggressive. They need to trust themselves, even if they are off the net.”
The Lancers now head to Iowa for the William Penn Tournament. MMU will face Graceland and Clarke on Friday, and Hannibal-LaGrange and Trinity International on Saturday.
“We have a big weekend coming up, and we’ve already had two matches this week,” Albertos said. “We’re going to be tired, but we know we have to push through. We’re hoping to have a good weekend and that they play their game.”
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.