The Yankton Fury Gazelles earned a win and a tie against the Hartford Sparks in girls’ softball action on Monday.
Yankton won the nightcap 7-2.
Isabelle Sheldon had a double and two RBI, and Emma Gobel doubled for Yankton. Ava Girard and Ellie Drotzman each had a hit.
Yankton and Hartford played to a 9-9 draw in the opener.
Olivia Puck doubled and Girard singled for Yankton.
Girard pitched for Yankton, striking out five in the three-inning contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.