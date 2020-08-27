SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Falls O’Gorman built a 21-0 halftime lead on the way to a 35-7 victory over Yankton in ninth grade football action on Thursday.
Lucas Kampshoff passed for 78 yards and rushed for 20 yards and a score for Yankton. Frankie Int’Veld caught a 57-yard pass in the effort.
Tucker Gilmore had a team-best five tackles for the Yankton defense. Ethan Rempfer recovered a fumble. Tristan Manuel recorded a sack.
Yankton hosts Harrisburg on Sept. 3 at Crane-Youngworth Field.
