The Mount Marty University men’s track and field program has never finished above 19th in a national meet.
This year’s squad is out to change that, as the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships begin today (Thursday) in Brookings.
The Lancers come into the meet off another program-record performance, a third place finish in the Great Plains Athletic Conference Championships Feb. 18-19.
“We’re excited for the challenge, to see what we can do,” said Lancer head coach Randy Fischer. “We’re rated 13th this week, the highest we’ve ever been at this point of the season.”
Today’s action for the Lancers begins with two of their highest-scoring events, the opening day of the heptathlon along with the prelims of the 1,600-meter relay.
Both senior Seth Wiebelhaus and junior Mason Schleis are qualified in the heptathlon again this year after finishing eighth (Wiebelhaus) and ninth a year ago. Both have held the school record in the event at a point this season, and they enter nationals ranked fourth (Wiebelhaus, 4,897 points) and fifth (4,877).
The Lancers are ranked second in the 1600 relay with a school-record 3:14.18. Among the six that could be in that foursome are seniors Paul Paul and Taven McKee, junior Nathan Simons, sophomore Jesse Van Hemert and freshmen Donovan Breckenridge and Malual Angok.
Beside Friday’s conclusion of the heptathlon, day two will also see the prelims for several running events involving Lancers.
Sophomore Marcus Jnofinn, the school record-holder in the 60-meter dash (6.81), is seeded eighth in that event. Breckenridge (48.06) and Paul (48.33), third at nationals a year ago, are seeded fifth and seventh in the 400. Simons, the school record-holder in the 600 (1:20.10), is seeded eighth.
The lone Lancer women qualified for nationals will also compete on Friday, Gracie Rippen in the pole vault.
“This will be her first taste of nationals,” Fischer said. “It will be a good experience for her. We’ll see how it goes.”
Finals for the running events, including the 1,600 relay, will be held on Saturday.
“This is probably the largest group we’ve brought to nationals in school history,” Fischer said. “They could place top-eight in several events. As long as everyone performs to their capabilities, we’ve got a few All-Americans.”
The Lancers headed to Brookings at close to full strength.
“Mason Schleis had some issues at conference, but hopefully he is ready to go,” Fischer said. “Simons is a little sore, but we’re hoping for a good 600 and 4-by-4.”
