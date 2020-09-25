RAPID CITY — Ethan-Parkston’s Lindsey Roth finished fourth in the varsity girls’ race of the Rapid City Cross Country Invitational, Friday in Rapid City.
Hill City’s Abby Cutler won the girls’ race, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 18:59.1. Brandon Valley’s Mia Wentzy (19:05.4) and Addison Scholten (19:52.9) finished second third, followed by Roth (20:00.0).
Brandon Valley won the girls’ team title, scoring 31 points to beat out Rapid City Stevens (62) and Hill City (63). Ethan-Parkston did not field a team in the varsity girls’ division.
Sioux Falls Christian’s Isaac Davelaar won the boys’ race, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 16:17.5. Brandon Valley’s Britton Elkin (16:27.5) was second, followed by Warner’s Cody Larson (16:36.4), Bison’s Jonathan Burkhalter (16:45.6) and Sioux Falls Christian’s Isaac Engbers (16:51.5).
Sioux Falls Christian won the boys’ title with 36 points, beating out Stevens (51) and Brandon Valley (79).
Evan Bartelt led the Ethan-Parkston boys, placing 28th in 18:01.5.
Ethan-Parkston was second in the JV boys’ team standings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.