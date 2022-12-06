BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — Bloomfield outscored Stuart 21-11 in the fourth quarter to rally to a 58-55 victory in boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Layne Warrior scored 28 points to lead Bloomfield. Beau Eisenhauer netted 10 points and Jacob Smith added nine points in the victory.
Bloomfield, 2-1, hosts Winside on Friday. Stuart, 2-1, hosts Twin Loup on Friday.
STUART (2-1) 8 15 21 11 — 55
BLOOMFIELD (2-1) 14 17 6 21 — 58
Humphrey St. Francis 58, Hartington-Newcastle 37
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Humphrey St. Francis outscored Hartington-Newcastle 16-2 in the first quarter and never looked back, pulling away to a 58-37 victory over the Wildcats in boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
For Hartington-Newcastle, Riley Sudbeck scored 12 points. Dayton Sudbeck added 10 points.
St. Francis, 3-0, travels to Riverside on Thursday. Hartington-Newcastle travels to Pierce on Saturday.
ST. FRANCIS (3-0) 16 16 14 12 — 58
HART.-NEW. (0-2) 2 13 8 14 — 37
