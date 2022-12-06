BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — Bloomfield outscored Stuart 21-11 in the fourth quarter to rally to a 58-55 victory in boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.

Layne Warrior scored 28 points to lead Bloomfield. Beau Eisenhauer netted 10 points and Jacob Smith added nine points in the victory.

