DENVER, Colo. — Tow first half goals, one for each side, was all the scoring there was in a 1-1 tie between the University of South Dakota women’s soccer team and the Summit League leading Denver Pioneers Friday night in Denver, Colorado.
The Coyotes (10-3-3, 5-2-1) secured a spot in the Summit League Championships with the tie. The Championships are held in Denver. Denver had yet to record a tie or loss, holding a 7-0 record in conference play prior to Friday’s match.
Senior forward Maddison Sullivan scored an unassisted goal just over 28 minutes into the match. USD’s 1-0 lead lasted less than four minutes, as the Pioneers scored on an unassisted goal from Natalie Beckman.
In total, USD goalkeeper Emma Harkleroad faced six shots on goal, recording five saves and allowing one goal. Denver goalkeeper Nerea Arrazola faced four shots on goal, recording three saves and allowing one goal.
The Pioneer attack tallied 21 total shots compared to USD’s nine, but couldn’t find a way to get a second shot past Harkleroad.
The Coyotes finish the regular season at Omaha Sunday. The match is set for 1 p.m. in Omaha, Nebraska.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.