SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Newell-Fonda, the second-ranked team in Iowa Class 1A, led 48-24 at the half on the way to an 80-55 victory over Crofton on Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa. The game, originally scheduled as part of the CNOS Classic, was played at the United Sports Academy.
Kierra Jungers scored 19 points to lead Newell-Fonda. Bailey Sievers and Nevaeh Lyman each scored 16 points in the victory.
Lacey Sprakel led Crofton (11-2) with a game-high 23 points. Kaley Einrem finished with 16 points and seven rebounds. Jayden Jordan added four assists.
Newell-Fonda, 10-1 and winners of six straight, travels to Estherville-Lincoln Central on Thursday. Crofton plays West Central on Thursday.
CROFTON (11-2) 12 12 17 14 — 55
NEWELL-FONDA (10-1) 25 23 22 10 — 80
Corsica-Stickney 56, Wagner 50
WAGNER — Corsica-Stickney built a 29-17 halftime lead and held on for a 56-50 victory over Wagner in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Raven Barse scored 23 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead Corsica-Stickney. Avery Broughton posted 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists in the victory.
Macy Koupal led Wagner with 18 points. Shalayne Nagel posted eight points, 10 rebounds and four assists.
Corsica-Stickney, 7-0, hosts Mitchell Christian on Tuesday. Wagner concludes a four-game homestand on Tuesday against Gregory.
CORSICA-STICKNEY (7-0) 17 12 18 9 — 56
WAGNER (1-4) 8 9 17 16 — 50
Kimball-White Lake 31, Tripp-Delmont-Armour 30
WHITE LAKE — Kimball-White Lake outlasted Tripp-Delmont-Armour 31-30 in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Kennedy Leiferman led KWL with nine points.
Megan Reiner scored nine points to lead TDA. Ashlee Gerber finished with eight points and seven rebounds. Hannah Stremick had five steals and Bailey Spaans added four steals for the Nighthawks.
KWL, 5-3, travels to Woonsocket to face Sanborn Central-Woonsocket on Tuesday. TDA, 3-3, travels to Lake Andes to face Andes Central-Dakota Christian on Tuesday.
KWL won the JV game 53-12.
TDA (3-3) 7 9 7 7 — 30
KWL (5-3) 5 9 9 8 — 31
Elkton-Lake Benton 45, Alcester-Hudson 28
ELKTON — Elkton-Lake Benton outscored Alcester-Hudson in each quarter to claim a 45-28 victory over the Cubs in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Julia Drietz hit three three-pointers on the way to a game-high 12 points for E-LB. Rachael Krog scored 10 points, all in the first half, for the victory.
Elly Doering scored a game-high 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Alcester-Hudson.
E-LB hosts Dell Rapids St. Mary on Monday. Alcester-Hudson hosts Viborg-Hurley on Tuesday.
ALCESTER-HUDSON (3-4) 8 7 8 5 — 28
ELKTON-LAKE BENTON (1-4) 11 11 10 13 — 45
Wausa Post-Holiday Tourn.
Osmond 58, Niobrara-Verdigre 43
WAUSA, Neb. — Osmond took control after a fast start by Niobrara-Verdigre, claiming a 58-43 victory over the Cougars in the consolation game of the Wausa Post-Holiday Tournament, Saturday in Wausa, Nebraska.
Niobrara-Verdigre led 20-15 after one quarter, but the Tigers outscored the Cougars 18-8 in the second quarter to take the lead.
Kiera Moes led four Osmond players in double figures with 17 points. Grace Gansebom and Bailey Schmit each scored 11 points. Elisa Harrera netted 10 points and Macy Aschoff added nine points in the victory.
Josilyn Miller led Niobrara-Verdigre with a game-high 25 points. Emily Parks added seven points.
Osmond hosts Neligh-Oakdale on Tuesday. Niobrara-Verdigre travels to Wynot on Tuesday.
NIOBRARA-VERDIGRE (5-8) 20 8 8 7 — 43
OSMOND (4-7) 15 18 11 14 — 58
Other Games
Lennox 47, Chamberlain 33
LENNOX — Lennox overcame a double-double by Chamberlain’s Mya Knippling to claim a 47-33 victory over the Cubs in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Mara Hinker led Lennox with 15 points. Alicia Ruud added 11 points.
For Chamberlain, Knippling finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds.
Lennox, 3-6 after snapping a four-game losing streak, hosts Dell Rapids on Monday. Chamberlain, 2-6, travels to Wall on Tuesday.
Winner 85, Gregory 32
WINNER — Winner outscored Gregory 59-15 in the first half and coasted to an 85-32 victory over Gregory in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Bella Swedlund and Kalla Bertram each scored 20 points. Swedlund also had nine rebounds, six assists and four steals. Bertram posted four steals for the Warriors.
Also for Winner, Ellie Brozik finished with 13 points.
For Gregory, Morgan Opbroek led the way with 16 points. Brooklynn Kenzy added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Winner, 8-1, travels to Corsica-Stickney on Thursday. Gregory travels to Wagner on Tuesday.
GREGORY (1-6) 11 4 7 10 — 32
WINNER (8-1) 29 30 13 13 — 85
Pierre 46, R.C. Central 45
PIERRE — Remington Price scored 16 points to lead Pierre past Rapid City Central 46-45 in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Caytee Williams added 11 points and five steals for Pierre.
Jordon Heckert led Central with 16 points and four steals. Josie Hill added 10 points.
Both teams are now 4-4. Pierre travels to Mitchell on Tuesday. Central travels to Sturgis on Jan. 16.
R.C. CENTRAL (4-4) 11 10 14 10 — 45
PIERRE (4-4) 7 12 17 10 — 46
Mitchell 69, Huron 46
HURON — Camryn Krogman scored a game-high 23 points to lead Mitchell past Huron 69-46 in Eastern South Dakota Conference girls’ basketball action on Saturday at Huron Arena.
Avia Haley netted 10 points for Mitchell. Sawyer Stoebner added nine points and 10 rebounds in the victory.
Tenley Buddenhagen led Huron with 10 points. Hamtyn Heinz added nine points off the bench.
Mitchell, 5-2, hosts Pierre on Thursday. Huron, 4-4, hosts Brookings on Tuesday.
MITCHELL (5-2) 21 15 18 15 — 69
HURON (4-4) 12 12 9 13 — 46
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.