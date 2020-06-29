VERMILLION — South Dakota Athletic Director David Herbster has announced an event to connect fans in local communities titled “Cruisin’ with the Coyotes” presented by Jerry’s Autosales.
The event to take place the weekend of July 11-12 involves our beloved mascot, Charlie Coyote, parading and spreading good cheer through nine different towns including Vermillion and Yankton in a Jerry’s vehicle.
The times Charlie will be cruising through the communities are listed below. For more information on the event, go to goyotes.com.
SATURDAY, JULY 11: Wakonda, 1 p.m.; Volin, 1:15 p.m.; Gayville, 1:30 p.m.; Yankton, 1:50 p.m.
SUNDAY, JULY 12: Vermillion, 1 p.m.; Burbank, 1:30 p.m.; Elk Point, 1:50 p.m.; Beresford, 2:25 p.m.; Harrisburg, 3:05 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.