PIERRE — The Watertown Black Sox blanked the Yankton Lakers 4-0 in the championship game of the South Dakota Class A 14-Under Baseball Tournament, Sunday in Pierre.
Jace Sedlacek went 3-for-3 with a double for Yankton. Tate Beste had two hits. Gavin Johnson, Brennen Gilmore and Carter Boomsma each had a hit.
Boomsma took the loss, striking out three. Beste pitched 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, striking out five.
The Lakers finished with a 29-11 record.
Lakers 8, S.F. West Navy 6
PIERRE — The Yankton Lakers advanced to the championship of the South Dakota Class A 14-Under Baseball Tournament with an 8-6 victory over the Sioux Falls West Navy squad on Sunday in Pierre.
Yankton took the lead for good with a five-run sixth inning.
Beck Ryken went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI for Yankton. Jace Sedlacek also had two hits. Abe O’Brien had a triple and two RBI. Tate Beste doubled. Brennen Gilmore and Carter Boomsma each had a hit in the victory.
Sam Gokie picked up the win, pitching 6 2/3 innings of relief while striking out four.
Lakers 5, S.F. East 1
PIERRE — The Yankton Lakers advanced out of pool play in the South Dakota Class A 14-Under Baseball Tournament with a 5-1 victory over Sioux Falls East on Saturday.
Beck Ryken doubled for Yankton. Tate Beste, Sam Gokie and Jace Sedlacek each had a hit in the victory.
Brennen Gilmore went the distance in the win, striking out two.
16-Under
Huron 8, Black Sox 6
WATERTOWN — Huron built a 7-0 lead and held off the Yankton Black Sox 8-6 in the semifinals of the South Dakota Class A 16-Under Baseball Tournament on Sunday in Huron.
Matthew Sheldon doubled and singled for Yankton. Mark Kathol had a hit and two RBI. Evan Serck, Trey Sager and Kael Garry each had a hit. Owen Wishon drove in two runs in the effort.
Easton Nelson took the loss.
The Black Sox finished with a 21-15-1 record.
Black Sox 10, R.C. Post 22 3
WATERTOWN — The Yankton Black Sox clinched their pool in the South Dakota Class A 16-Under Baseball Tournament with a 10-3 rout of the Rapid City Post 22 Cadets on Saturday.
Matthew Sheldon went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI for Yankton. Easton Nelson had two hits. Evan Serck tripled, and Mark Kathol and Kaden Hughes each had a hit in the victory.
Sheldon pitched 5 2/3 innings, striking out 10, for the win.
13-14 Tourn.
Greysox 12, Aberdeen 4
HARRISBURG — The Yankton Greysox ended their run in the South Dakota Class A 13-14 Year-Old Baseball Tournament with a 12-4 victory over Aberdeen in a placing contest on Sunday.
Dylan Howe went 3-for-3 with a double, and Liam Villanueva went 2-for-3 with a home run and five RBI for Yankton. Cale Haselhorst also had two hits. Brett Taggart, Jack Brandt, Ethan Carlson and Kaden Hunhoff each had a hit in the victory.
Howe pitched 5 1/3 innings, striking out three, for the win.
The Greysox finished 23-14-1
Harrisburg 9, Greysox 8
HARRISBURG — Harrisburg advanced to the championship game of the South Dakota Class A 13-14 Year-Old Baseball Tournament with a 9-8 victory over the Yankton Greysox on Saturday.
Brett Taggart had a triple and three runs scored, and Ethan Carlson doubled for Yankton. Liam Villanueva, Dylan Howe, Eli Anderson and Devon Coke each had a hit. Jack Brandt drove in two runs in the effort.
Kaden Hunhoff struck out eight in his 4 1/3 innings of work for Yankton. Taggart struck out three in 1 2/3 innings of work.
13-Under
Huron 14, Reds 8
BROOKINGS — The Yankton Reds saw their season end with a 14-8 setback against Huron in the South Dakota Class A 13-Under Baseball Tournament on Saturday in Brookings.
Isaac Olnes had a hit and two RBI for Yankton. Madden McQuade and Damien Janish each had a hit.
McQuade went the distance, striking out three.
