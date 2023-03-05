LINCOLN, Neb. — In a matchup that has become a state tournament tradition, Falls City Sacred Heart survived a fourth quarter surge to outlast Wynot 33-32 for the Class D2 championship of the Nebraska State Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Jessica Wertenberger scored 11 points, and Makinley Scholl scored 10 points off the bench for Sacred Heart (26-3), which won its second straight state title.

