LINCOLN, Neb. — In a matchup that has become a state tournament tradition, Falls City Sacred Heart survived a fourth quarter surge to outlast Wynot 33-32 for the Class D2 championship of the Nebraska State Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Jessica Wertenberger scored 11 points, and Makinley Scholl scored 10 points off the bench for Sacred Heart (26-3), which won its second straight state title.
Kinslee Heimes scored 11 points for Wynot (18-10). Amber Lawson had six points, six rebounds and three steals. Courtney Pinkelman also had six points off the bench for the Blue Devils.
The game marked the 10th time in 12 seasons that the Blue Devils and Irish met in the Nebraska State Girls’ Basketball Tournament.
The Blue Devils started ice cold from the field, not hitting a basket until Kinslee Heimes’ banked-in three-pointer early in the second quarter. But MaKinley Scholl scored eight points in the period to give the Irish a 14-3 advantage.
“We fell apart defensively in the second quarter, and she slipped back-door on us,” said Wynot head coach Steve Wieseler, referring to Scholl, who averaged just 1.5 points per game during the season. “She had only scored a few points all year.”
A Kayla Pinkelman three-pointer got the Wynot offense going in earnest and the defense followed, helping the Blue Devils outscore Sacred Heart 11-3 to end the period and close the halftime gap to three, 17-14.
“I thought we couldn’t have got off to a better start,” Sacred Heart head coach Luke Santo said in his post-game press conference. “(Wieseler)called a good time out, and they started chipping away, they ramped their pressure a little bit.”
The Irish continued to attack the basket to start the third quarter, with Wertenberger scoring seven of her points in the period as Sacred Heart built to a 29-21 edge entering the final eight minutes.
“To start the second half we just challenged the girls,” Santo said. “We have to come out with a lot of energy, keep doing some of those things we were doing to start the game.”
But the Irish decided to pull its offense out, going nearly two and a half minutes without even attempting to score.
Once Wynot finally got the ball back, the Blue Devils responded with Courtney Pinkelman’s second three-pointer of the game.
“We had to get somebody to hit a shot, and Courtney stepped up,” Coach Wieseler said. “Kayla Pinkelman had hit one from the top of the key (earlier in the game), and she had only hit one all year.”
Courtney Pinkelman’s basket fired up the Blue Devils, who got help closing the gap as the Irish missed two front ends of one-and-one free throw opportunities. Kayla Pinkelman scored on a drive and Kinslee Heimes hit two more three-pointers to give Wynot a 32-29 lead with three and a half minutes to play.
“We got a little tentative. We weren’t ready to pull it out and run clock there,” Santo said. “But eventually he got into his trapping, run and jump. We panicked, had some huge turnovers and they went on that run there.”
Sacred Heart closed the gap with two Wertenberger free throws, then retook the lead when Jentry Lechtenberg — who had missed two front ends of one-and-ones earlier in the quarter — stepped up and hit two free throws with 1:02 to play.
After a failed attempt to retake the lead, Wynot went back on defense and drew an offensive foul with 39.1 to play. The Blue Devils used their final time out with 20 seconds to play to set up a final play.
“We had a play set up for a three-pointer, but the pass got deflected,” Coach Wieseler said. “Credit to Falls City, they defended it well.”
The Irish deflected a pass but Wynot recovered with the ball in bounds, and the Blue Devils’ effort to find an opening for a shot was thwarted. Wynot got a deep shot as time expired, but it fell short.
Wynot, which lost to the Irish in the first round a year ago, got to the final for the first time since 2020 despite starting the season with just one returning starter.
“They worked hard all summer and played a tough schedule this season,” Coach Wieseler said. “They didn’t lose faith or focus. This is a special group of kids.”
Lawson is the lone senior starter for Wynot, who will also graduate rotation player Lauren Haberman and reserve Ella Brummer.
“We have a lot of girls coming back,” Coach Wieseler said. “We will have to get better.”
