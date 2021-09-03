LOUISVILLE, Kentucky – South Dakota couldn’t sustain momentum built from a set one victory in suffering a four-set setback to Northern Kentucky to begin the Cardinal Classic on Friday afternoon inside the L&N Federal Credit Union Arena.
The Coyotes came out scorching scoring the first six points of the match, leading 10-1 before cruising to a 25-11 set one victory. However, the Norse would turn the tables and take the next three sets to take the match 25-23, 25-21 and 25-18.
South Dakota led 22-20 in set two, but couldn’t close it out and never regained momentum in the match. Northern Kentucky pulled away from a 13-13 tie in set four with a 6-0 spurt that turned into a 12-5 finishing spree.
Anna Brinkman, a two-time All-Horizon League first-team selection, had 21 kills and 12 digs and had a .333 hitting proficiency. Northern Kentucky committed eight attack errors in the first set and only 11 combined the rest of the match.
Meanwhile, the Coyotes who hit .350 while recording the set one win, was held below the .200 mark in sets three and four.
Elizabeth Juhnke contributed 15 kills and 14 digs while Sami Slaughter had 13 kills for South Dakota (0-1). Madison Jurgens provided 40 assists and six digs and libero Lolo Weideman 18 digs.
Claire Gerdes had seven kills and a career-high six block assists while Aimee Adams added six kills in the setback.
The Coyotes face 12th-ranked Louisville on its home floor on Saturday with first serve slated for 5 p.m. (CST).
