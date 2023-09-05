The top teams in all three classes remained unchanged in this week’s South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll, announced Tuesday.
Harrisburg (7-0) received 15 of 16 first place votes to remain atop the Class AA poll. Washington (2-0), which got the other first place vote, and Jefferson (2-0) remained second and third.
The top five teams remained unchanged in Class A, with Sioux Falls Christian (5-1) receiving all 16 first place votes. Dakota Valley (3-0) remained second, with Wagner (6-1) remaining third. Platte-Geddes (5-0) received a vote.
Warner (8-0) drew 15 first place votes to remain atop the Class B poll. Chester (7-0), which remained in second, got the other top pick.
Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Sept. 5, 2023. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
1. Harrisburg (15) 7-0 79 1
2. S.F. Washington (1) 2-0 57 2
3. S.F. Jefferson 2-0 53 3
RECEIVING VOTES: S.F. Lincoln (4-3) 10; S.F. Roosevelt (1-2) 4; O'Gorman (2-1) 4; Aberdeen Central (4-1) 1
1. S.F. Christian (16) 5-1 80 1
2. Dakota Valley 3-0 60 2
RECEIVING VOTES: Platte-Geddes (5-0) 1; Elkton-Lake Benton (2-1) 1; Mobridge-Pollock (4-0) 1
2. Chester Area (1) 7-0 64 2
RECEIVING VOTES: Castlewood (4-1) 4; Faulkton Area (3-0) 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.