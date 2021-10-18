WACO, Texas—South Dakota is up to No. 15 in this week’s American Football Coaches Association FCS Top 25 Poll following a second straight win against a ranked foe. It is the program’s highest ranking since 2017 when the team qualified for the FCS playoffs.
South Dakota, 5-2 overall and 3-1 inside the Valley, has knocked off then-No. 15 North Dakota 20-13 at home and then-No. 17 Northern Iowa 34-21 on the road in consecutive weeks. The Coyotes return home this week to host Illinois State (2-4, 0-3 MVFC) in a 1 p.m. kickoff inside the DakotaDome.
South Dakota is one of six Valley teams ranked in this week’s poll. Others include North Dakota State (No. 3), Southern Illinois (No. 4), South Dakota State (No. 7), Missouri State (No. 18), and Northern Iowa (No. 24). North Dakota is just outside the top 25 and receiving votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.