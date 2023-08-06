MITCHELL — Dell Rapids PBR used a five-run seventh inning to surge past the Parkston Mudcats 6-2 in the opening round of the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament, Sunday in Mitchell.
The game was played at Drake Field due to wet conditions at Cadwell Park.
Brayden Pankonen, the MVP of the 2023 American Legion Class B Baseball Tournament five days ago, went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored for PBR. Weston Hansen had a double and two RBIs. Connor Spindler, Riley Hoffman and Chris Burke each had a hit in the victory.
Matt Malloy doubled and singled, and Billy Hamilton and Dan Bonte each had two hits for Parkston. Jeff Harris and Kaleb Weber each had a hit for the Mudcats.
Trey Randel pitched six innings of relief for the victory, striking out five. Reese Arbogast started, striking out two in three innings of shutout work. Nate Doering took the loss in relief of Jake Weber, who struck out four in his six innings of work.
PBR advances to the 7:30 p.m. game on Wednesday.
