BASKETBALL

FRIDAY’S S.D. BOYS

Aberdeen Christian 61, Wilmot 27

Brandon Valley 57, Aberdeen Central 44

Burke 80, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 55

Canton 76, Freeman Academy 36

Chamberlain 62, Mobridge-Pollock 58

Corsica/Stickney 92, Menno 45

Edgemont 45, Hay Springs, Neb. 36

Faith 74, Newell 34

Florence/Henry 62, Great Plains Lutheran 26

Gregory 68, Gayville-Volin 39

Hanson 45, Bridgewater-Emery 41

Harrisburg 73, Watertown 41

Highmore-Harrold 56, Iroquois 32

Howard 60, Ethan 47

Ipswich 61, Herreid/Selby Area 43

Lakota Tech 66, Marty Indian 63

Langford 66, Northwestern 42

Lyman 63, New Underwood 46

Platte-Geddes 61, Colome 40

Rapid City Christian 84, Timber Lake 63

Waubay/Summit 51, Warner 48

Winner 70, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 56

Wolsey-Wessington 79, Kimball/White Lake 44

FRIDAY’S S.D. GIRLS

Aberdeen Central 50, Brandon Valley 45

Aberdeen Christian 42, Wilmot 27

Aberdeen Roncalli 62, Sisseton 34

Baltic 58, Chester 39

Bison 49, Kadoka Area 44

Bowman County, N.D. 57, Lemmon 22

Colman-Egan 35, DeSmet 26

Corsica/Stickney 55, Menno 51

Deubrook 64, Dell Rapids St. Mary 51

Edgemont 43, Hay Springs, Neb. 33

Elkton-Lake Benton 47, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 31

Estelline/Hendricks 43, Arlington 35

Ethan 48, Howard 29

Flandreau 62, Garretson 34

Florence/Henry 58, Great Plains Lutheran 21

Gayville-Volin 53, Gregory 48

Hamlin 72, Webster 37

Hanson 45, Bridgewater-Emery 42

Harrisburg 53, Watertown 38

Herreid/Selby Area 46, Ipswich 38

Highmore-Harrold 63, Iroquois 28

Lakota Tech 67, Marty Indian 41

McCook Central/Montrose 73, Sioux Valley 35

New Underwood 51, Lyman 28

Northwestern 36, Langford 29

O Gorman 63, Sioux Falls Lincoln 26

Pierre 51, Yankton 22

Redfield 46, Milbank 27

Scotland 57, Wagner 51

Tea Area 78, Madison 41

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 59, Burke 54

Wall 67, Timber Lake 52

Waubay/Summit 54, Warner 41

Winner 55, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 28

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 53, Britton-Hecla 36

POSTPONEMENTS-CANCELLATIONS

Potter County vs. Sunshine Bible Academy, ppd.

FRIDAY’S NEB. BOYS

Alliance 63, Gering 39

Auburn 73, Superior 29

Bayard 75, South Platte 51

Bellevue West 81, Millard North 69

Blue Hill 65, Shelton 62

Burwell 53, Arcadia-Loup City 41

Centennial 67, Thayer Central 41

Centura 50, Ravenna 30

Columbus Scotus 55, Bishop Neumann 40

Edgemont, S.D. 45, Hay Springs 36

Elm Creek 71, Overton 24

Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 37

Freeman 55, Diller-Odell 30

Fullerton 62, Spalding Academy 52

Johnson-Brock 44, Southern 42

Lawrence-Nelson 44, Silver Lake 38

Leyton 76, Minatare 37

Lincoln Pius X 79, Columbus 27

Lincoln Southwest 53, Lincoln North Star 48

Milford 62, Wilber-Clatonia 49

Millard South 55, Millard West 45

Mitchell 77, Gordon/Rushville 58

Nebraska City Lourdes 49, Tri County 40

Omaha Central 44, Gretna 36

Omaha Gross Catholic 39, Omaha Roncalli 25

Omaha North 57, Omaha Benson 47

Papillion-LaVista 79, Omaha Bryan 48

Papillion-LaVista South 62, Omaha Westside 46

Sidney 61, Chadron 58

Weeping Water 62, Palmyra 58

Centennial Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Grand Island Central Catholic 60, Archbishop Bergan 42

Kearney Catholic 49, Omaha Concordia 36

Central Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Adams Central 52, Crete 25

Aurora 53, Schuyler 38

Cross Roads Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Cross County 41, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 35

Osceola 44, McCool Junction 41

RPAC Conference Tournament

Consolation

Arapahoe 50, Alma 38

Hitchcock County 75, Maywood-Hayes Center 49

Wallace 40, Maxwell 38

Semifinal

Dundy County-Stratton 68, Paxton 49

Southern Valley 55, Medicine Valley 33

FRIDAY’S NEB. GIRLS

Auburn 36, Superior 32

Battle Creek 39, Boone Central/Newman Grove 35

Centennial 49, Thayer Central 39

Chadron 54, Sidney 46

Diller-Odell 40, Freeman 28

Edgemont, S.D. 43, Hay Springs 33

Fillmore Central 49, Gibbon 24

Fremont 77, Norfolk 66

Fullerton 70, Spalding Academy 21

Garden County 50, Creek Valley 25

Gering 71, Alliance 29

Gordon/Rushville 42, Mitchell 41

Leyton 62, Minatare 26

Lincoln Northeast 62, Grand Island 40

Lincoln Pius X 60, Columbus 22

Lincoln Southwest 59, Lincoln North Star 52

Milford 50, Wilber-Clatonia 19

Millard North 50, Bellevue West 32

Millard South 73, Millard West 28

Nebraska City Lourdes 52, Tri County 12

Omaha Benson 62, Omaha North 18

Omaha Burke 56, Bellevue East 54

Omaha Central 38, Gretna 29

Omaha Gross Catholic 39, Omaha Roncalli 25

Omaha Skutt Catholic 52, Hastings 35

Overton 44, Elm Creek 28

Papillion-LaVista South 49, Omaha Westside 40

Ravenna 45, Centura 36

Schuyler 26, Boys Town 21

Shelton 34, Blue Hill 32

Silver Lake 51, Lawrence-Nelson 39

South Platte 50, Bayard 40

Southern 46, Johnson-Brock 24

Sutherland 43, Kimball 31

Wilcox-Hildreth 43, Franklin 39

2021 East Husker Conference Tourn.

First Round

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 64, Twin River 14

Howells/Dodge 39, Stanton 36

Oakland-Craig 56, Wisner-Pilger 25

Pender 62, Tekamah-Herman 18

Centennial Conference Tournament

Consolation

Grand Island Central Catholic 59, Archbishop Bergan 49

Semifinal

Bishop Neumann 48, Columbus Scotus 42

Hastings St. Cecilia 36, Kearney Catholic 34

Central Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Crete 28, Holdrege 27

Grand Island Northwest 55, York 38

Cross Roads Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Cross County 41, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 35

Meridian 45, Exeter/Milligan 43

Eastern Midlands Conference Tourn.

Consolation

Elkhorn 42, Waverly 33

MNAC Conference Tournament

Consolation

Arthur County 60, Brady 27

NCC Conference Tournament

Consolation

Douglas County West 59, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 43

Fort Calhoun 41, Arlington 40

Semifinal

Louisville 35, Yutan 30

Syracuse 55, Ashland-Greenwood 46

Southwest Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Ainsworth 49, Ogallala 40

Broken Bow 41, Gothenburg 25

POSTPONEMENTS-CANCELLATIONS

Papillion-LaVista vs. Omaha Bryan, ccd.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.