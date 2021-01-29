BASKETBALL
FRIDAY’S S.D. BOYS
Aberdeen Christian 61, Wilmot 27
Brandon Valley 57, Aberdeen Central 44
Burke 80, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 55
Canton 76, Freeman Academy 36
Chamberlain 62, Mobridge-Pollock 58
Corsica/Stickney 92, Menno 45
Edgemont 45, Hay Springs, Neb. 36
Faith 74, Newell 34
Florence/Henry 62, Great Plains Lutheran 26
Gregory 68, Gayville-Volin 39
Hanson 45, Bridgewater-Emery 41
Harrisburg 73, Watertown 41
Highmore-Harrold 56, Iroquois 32
Howard 60, Ethan 47
Ipswich 61, Herreid/Selby Area 43
Lakota Tech 66, Marty Indian 63
Langford 66, Northwestern 42
Lyman 63, New Underwood 46
Platte-Geddes 61, Colome 40
Rapid City Christian 84, Timber Lake 63
Waubay/Summit 51, Warner 48
Winner 70, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 56
Wolsey-Wessington 79, Kimball/White Lake 44
FRIDAY’S S.D. GIRLS
Aberdeen Central 50, Brandon Valley 45
Aberdeen Christian 42, Wilmot 27
Aberdeen Roncalli 62, Sisseton 34
Baltic 58, Chester 39
Bison 49, Kadoka Area 44
Bowman County, N.D. 57, Lemmon 22
Colman-Egan 35, DeSmet 26
Corsica/Stickney 55, Menno 51
Deubrook 64, Dell Rapids St. Mary 51
Edgemont 43, Hay Springs, Neb. 33
Elkton-Lake Benton 47, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 31
Estelline/Hendricks 43, Arlington 35
Ethan 48, Howard 29
Flandreau 62, Garretson 34
Florence/Henry 58, Great Plains Lutheran 21
Gayville-Volin 53, Gregory 48
Hamlin 72, Webster 37
Hanson 45, Bridgewater-Emery 42
Harrisburg 53, Watertown 38
Herreid/Selby Area 46, Ipswich 38
Highmore-Harrold 63, Iroquois 28
Lakota Tech 67, Marty Indian 41
McCook Central/Montrose 73, Sioux Valley 35
New Underwood 51, Lyman 28
Northwestern 36, Langford 29
O Gorman 63, Sioux Falls Lincoln 26
Pierre 51, Yankton 22
Redfield 46, Milbank 27
Scotland 57, Wagner 51
Tea Area 78, Madison 41
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 59, Burke 54
Wall 67, Timber Lake 52
Waubay/Summit 54, Warner 41
Winner 55, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 28
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 53, Britton-Hecla 36
POSTPONEMENTS-CANCELLATIONS
Potter County vs. Sunshine Bible Academy, ppd.
FRIDAY’S NEB. BOYS
Alliance 63, Gering 39
Auburn 73, Superior 29
Bayard 75, South Platte 51
Bellevue West 81, Millard North 69
Blue Hill 65, Shelton 62
Burwell 53, Arcadia-Loup City 41
Centennial 67, Thayer Central 41
Centura 50, Ravenna 30
Columbus Scotus 55, Bishop Neumann 40
Edgemont, S.D. 45, Hay Springs 36
Elm Creek 71, Overton 24
Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 37
Freeman 55, Diller-Odell 30
Fullerton 62, Spalding Academy 52
Johnson-Brock 44, Southern 42
Lawrence-Nelson 44, Silver Lake 38
Leyton 76, Minatare 37
Lincoln Pius X 79, Columbus 27
Lincoln Southwest 53, Lincoln North Star 48
Milford 62, Wilber-Clatonia 49
Millard South 55, Millard West 45
Mitchell 77, Gordon/Rushville 58
Nebraska City Lourdes 49, Tri County 40
Omaha Central 44, Gretna 36
Omaha Gross Catholic 39, Omaha Roncalli 25
Omaha North 57, Omaha Benson 47
Papillion-LaVista 79, Omaha Bryan 48
Papillion-LaVista South 62, Omaha Westside 46
Sidney 61, Chadron 58
Weeping Water 62, Palmyra 58
Centennial Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Grand Island Central Catholic 60, Archbishop Bergan 42
Kearney Catholic 49, Omaha Concordia 36
Central Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Adams Central 52, Crete 25
Aurora 53, Schuyler 38
Cross Roads Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Cross County 41, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 35
Osceola 44, McCool Junction 41
RPAC Conference Tournament
Consolation
Arapahoe 50, Alma 38
Hitchcock County 75, Maywood-Hayes Center 49
Wallace 40, Maxwell 38
Semifinal
Dundy County-Stratton 68, Paxton 49
Southern Valley 55, Medicine Valley 33
FRIDAY’S NEB. GIRLS
Auburn 36, Superior 32
Battle Creek 39, Boone Central/Newman Grove 35
Centennial 49, Thayer Central 39
Chadron 54, Sidney 46
Diller-Odell 40, Freeman 28
Edgemont, S.D. 43, Hay Springs 33
Fillmore Central 49, Gibbon 24
Fremont 77, Norfolk 66
Fullerton 70, Spalding Academy 21
Garden County 50, Creek Valley 25
Gering 71, Alliance 29
Gordon/Rushville 42, Mitchell 41
Leyton 62, Minatare 26
Lincoln Northeast 62, Grand Island 40
Lincoln Pius X 60, Columbus 22
Lincoln Southwest 59, Lincoln North Star 52
Milford 50, Wilber-Clatonia 19
Millard North 50, Bellevue West 32
Millard South 73, Millard West 28
Nebraska City Lourdes 52, Tri County 12
Omaha Benson 62, Omaha North 18
Omaha Burke 56, Bellevue East 54
Omaha Central 38, Gretna 29
Omaha Gross Catholic 39, Omaha Roncalli 25
Omaha Skutt Catholic 52, Hastings 35
Overton 44, Elm Creek 28
Papillion-LaVista South 49, Omaha Westside 40
Ravenna 45, Centura 36
Schuyler 26, Boys Town 21
Shelton 34, Blue Hill 32
Silver Lake 51, Lawrence-Nelson 39
South Platte 50, Bayard 40
Southern 46, Johnson-Brock 24
Sutherland 43, Kimball 31
Wilcox-Hildreth 43, Franklin 39
2021 East Husker Conference Tourn.
First Round
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 64, Twin River 14
Howells/Dodge 39, Stanton 36
Oakland-Craig 56, Wisner-Pilger 25
Pender 62, Tekamah-Herman 18
Centennial Conference Tournament
Consolation
Grand Island Central Catholic 59, Archbishop Bergan 49
Semifinal
Bishop Neumann 48, Columbus Scotus 42
Hastings St. Cecilia 36, Kearney Catholic 34
Central Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Crete 28, Holdrege 27
Grand Island Northwest 55, York 38
Cross Roads Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Cross County 41, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 35
Meridian 45, Exeter/Milligan 43
Eastern Midlands Conference Tourn.
Consolation
Elkhorn 42, Waverly 33
MNAC Conference Tournament
Consolation
Arthur County 60, Brady 27
NCC Conference Tournament
Consolation
Douglas County West 59, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 43
Fort Calhoun 41, Arlington 40
Semifinal
Louisville 35, Yutan 30
Syracuse 55, Ashland-Greenwood 46
Southwest Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Ainsworth 49, Ogallala 40
Broken Bow 41, Gothenburg 25
POSTPONEMENTS-CANCELLATIONS
Papillion-LaVista vs. Omaha Bryan, ccd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.