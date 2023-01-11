PIERRE — A game hasn’t been played yet by the newly SDHSAA-sanctioned softball teams, but the South Dakota High School Activities Association board of directors spent some time on Wednesday ensuring that there were rules in place for the proper stoppage of play.
SDHSAA Assistant Executive Director Jo Auch presented the board with the rules, all of which were unanimously approved.
The board approved a 10-run rule after five innings and a 15-run rule after three innings. That rule applies to regular and postseason contests.
A variety of rules were approved for when play is suspended because of weather or darkness after five innings. “If you play less than five you have to come back and finish,” Auch said.
Another rule adopted by the board says that if a game is tied at the end of seven innings, each team will begin their next inning with a runner at second base.
The board also adopted the double first base rule which allows for a larger base for athlete safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.