The Yankton Gazelles will take center stage in Brandon today (Saturday), as the Class AA competition of the South Dakota State Competitive Cheer and Dance Championships will be held at Brandon Valley High School.
The event begins at 11 a.m. The Yankton competitive dance team will be the first Gazelles squad to take the floor, with the Jazz performance at 12:03 p.m. and the Pom performance at 1:33 p.m. Yankton is one of the last Cheer teams to compete, set for 2:41 p.m.
Here is a look at Yankton’s teams entering today’s competition.
Dance
Yankton head coach Stacy Ryken expected the Gazelles to finish third in the Eastern South Dakota Conference Championships. Their runner-up finish has had the squad on Cloud Nine since.
“We knew we could get third. We figured Brandon Valley would probably win. Third was probably where we fit, because Harrisburg had beat us all year,” Ryken said. “When we started saying scores, they said third was Harrisburg. We thought we either beat them, or we placed sixth and something went wrong.
“I think I stopped breathing for a little bit.”
The Gazelles’ runner-up finish was the best in the four years under Ryken. Her favorite part was watching the reactions.
“The happiest thing for me, as a coach, was to sit back and watch the parents and kids,” she said. “It was a neat thing to witness.”
That runner-up finish was highlighted by a score of 294 for the Gazelles’ Pom performance.
“To come six points from perfection, that was amazing,” Ryken said. “They’ve worked all season long, and to see them come together was just remarkable.”
And the Gazelles’ ESD performance has had the team working even harder in the days leading up to state.
“They have a new confidence as a team,” Ryken said. “I’ve said they could do it all season long. For them to actually do it and see it, now they know they can.
“They just have to do it again.”
Ryken credits the team’s trio of seniors — Lauren Tereshinski, Isabelle Wintz and Hannah Jussel — for setting the standard.
“Our seniors have been great leaders all season,” Ryken said. “This is Lauren’s third season, and her smile has been so big because she knows how far we’ve come.”
Ryken has simple advice for the Gazelles as they prepare to take the floor today.
“Dance with your heart and enjoy the moment,” she said.
Cheer
When Marisa Stephens signed on to become the Gazelles competitive cheer coach in 2020, she had eight athletes. Now capping her second season, her team puts a full 26 athletes on the floor and has subs.
And not only are the numbers up, so is the competitive level.
“I feel like we’ve made huge gains,” Stephens said. “Last year we ended the season with our highest score, 180. This year we picked up where we left off, and have been over 180 at nearly every meet.”
Among the athletes that the Gazelles recruited from their student body were several gymnasts, allowing the team to increase its level of difficulty.
“Tumbling had not been our strong suit, but we have been able to pull in a number of gymnasts,” Stephens said. “It’s worked well.”
The Gazelles are one of the last teams to take the floor, something Stephens doesn’t mind.
“When I started, I didn’t like to wait,” she said. “I’ve seen that this year, I like to go toward the end. It was exciting to see how far back we were.”
When the Gazelles do take the floor, they’re hoping for a clean routine. Stephens noted that, had the Gazelles finished ESD without a deduction, they’d have finished fifth instead of seventh.”
“I’m hoping to see a routine with no deductions,” Stephens said. “With more elite skills, we’ve been getting deductions for things that we should know better.
“Our goal is to walk off the floor with zero deductions.”
