HOPEWELL, N.J.—South Dakota senior center Hannah Sjerven has been named to the midseason watch list for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year presented by Her Hoop Stats.
Sjerven is one of 15 women to make the midseason watch list, whittled down from 25 preseason honorees. She joins nine others who remain from that initial list as five newcomers joined them. Sjerven is the only Summit League honoree.
Hailing from Rogers, Minnesota, Sjerven was voted the Summit League Preseason Player of the Year. She’s earned a pair of weekly athlete of the week honors from the league to date.
Sjerven is averaging 19.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game this season. She’s nationally ranked in several categories – 20th for total points (172), 20th for total rebounds (87), 10th for field-goal percentage (.663) and seventh for total blocks (23). Sjerven leads the Summit in each category as well.
Sjerven and the Coyotes return to the floor with league newcomer Kansas City at 2 p.m. Friday. The teams play back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri.
